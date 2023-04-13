An ongoing campaign to increase blood donations is taking off thanks to an iconic comic character.
Recent media coverage notes the struggle to reach young blood donors and how a Joe Cool T-shirt, featuring "Peanuts" character Snoopy's alter-ego, is helping turn things around.
It's not too late for you to get in on the action.
The following sites in Sierra Vista will have blood drives before the Snoopy T-shirt promotion ends April 23.
Appointments for all donations are needed. To find additional blood drives in your area or to make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Center for Academic Success
900 Carmelita Drive
April 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
American Legion Post 52
12 Theater Drive
April 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oscar Yrun Community Center
3020 E. Tacoma St.
April 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Walgreens
1950 E. Fry Blvd.
April 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Mall at Sierra Vista
2200 El Mercado Loop
April 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The NABUR team will be at one of these upcoming blood drives to speak with donors and volunteers about their experience and why it's crucial to give blood if able. Check back to see what they say.
Splash Cirkus
Have you driven by The Mall at Sierra Vista lately? You may have noticed the huge tent and multiple trucks. Well, Splash Cirkus is in Sierra Vista and you don't want to miss it! It is the only water show in the United States with water and a tank under a big top tent. The team travels from Las Vegas to put on this show. Opening day was April 13, and continues until the end of the month! The Herald/Review spoke with Aumauri Da Silva, the vice president of the show. For showtimes and more, watch our video on NABUR!
Gardening and xeriscaping class
Friends of the San Pedro River will be hosting a gardening and xeriscaping class for adult beginners! There will be demonstrations of how to plant from seed, prepare a hole for a plant, and best watering for efficiency and success. The class will be on May 13, 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m, at the San Pedro House at The San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
Lecture with Roger Weller
Cochise College Center for Lifelong Learning is hosting a free lecture open to the public! View "The Geological Legacy of Roger Weller" as he shares his knowledge and unveils his digital repository of more than 6,000 minerals, rocks, gems and fossils. This will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at noon at the Downtown Center.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone