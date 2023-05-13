NABUR member Eric Petermann recently shared the following about SSVEC's new drone program.

Embracing the latest technology to improve reliability and control costs, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) will conduct its first test of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle – a drone – next week in the Benson area.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?