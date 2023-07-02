It’s snake season! Snakes are starting to come out of hibernation in Cochise County and the natural reaction could be to scream or run when you spot one. Before you do that, we’ve got a set of things to think about from “The Snake Guy,” also known as Bill Schumacher, as snakes slither their way out.
For more than 47 years Schumacher has kept venomous and nonvenomous snakes. After he retired from the Army in 1993, he moved to Cochise County and noticed the lack of snake control. He decided to solve this problem by obtaining a license from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. He has collected various types of snakes since. The snakes you may see in this area are the black-tailed rattlesnake, gopher snake, western diamondback rattlesnake, king snake, knight snake and coral snake. According to Schumacher the biggest myth and his No.1 pet peeve is that Arizona has bull snakes. Now let’s get into the tips!
Keep your yard clean
The biggest tip people should consider is keeping their yards clean. If your yard is filled with debris and bird feeders, you are welcoming snakes in. Bird feeders bring mice and mice bring snakes. Keeping up with yard maintenance is crucial if you want to avoid the snakes.
Shut your garage door
Snakes like to hide and blend in with their environment. Schumacher says it’s not the ones you see, but the ones you don’t see. A hot spot for them especially is garages where they may sneak behind old boxes, furniture, corners and anywhere they find cozy. The simple solution is to make sure you close your garage door when you’re not in it and always be aware of those little pockets a snake could be hiding in.
If you see a snake, who should you call?
If you spot a snake, try to stay calm and walk away but keep an eye out for the snake. Immediately call Schumacher at 520-227-3597 and he will safely remove the snake from your home.
What to do if you get bitten by a snake.
It’s important to be prepared for any outcome when it comes to snakes. If you happen to be bit by a snake Schumacher says to sit down, stay still and call 911.
Overall, make sure to be aware of where you’re stepping and keep these helpful tips in mind as we enter the summer!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone