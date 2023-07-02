schumacher 1

Bill Schumacher holds a young reticulated python. Schumacher removes snakes of all types when requested to around the southern Arizona area.

It’s snake season! Snakes are starting to come out of hibernation in Cochise County and the natural reaction could be to scream or run when you spot one. Before you do that, we’ve got a set of things to think about from “The Snake Guy,” also known as Bill Schumacher, as snakes slither their way out.

For more than 47 years Schumacher has kept venomous and nonvenomous snakes. After he retired from the Army in 1993, he moved to Cochise County and noticed the lack of snake control. He decided to solve this problem by obtaining a license from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. He has collected various types of snakes since. The snakes you may see in this area are the black-tailed rattlesnake, gopher snake, western diamondback rattlesnake, king snake, knight snake and coral snake. According to Schumacher the biggest myth and his No.1 pet peeve is that Arizona has bull snakes. Now let’s get into the tips!

