On the first Friday of every month, right at 10:30 a.m., you’ll find Tom Hessler running the Joint Service Clubs meeting at the VFW in Sierra Vista.
As the club’s founder, this retired U.S. Army colonel, former Sierra Vista mayor and long-time community volunteer has been conducting the meetings for 26 of the organization’s 30 years. Hessler took on the commitment of club president when its founding president Dorothy Dietz (now deceased) decided to step down from her presidential role after four years.
Organized in May 1993, the Joint Service Clubs of Greater Sierra Vista recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.
“Our goal is to bring local service clubs in the area together to exchange information in order to do a better job of serving the community,” Hessler said. “With the exception of July, we’ve been meeting the first Friday of the month at the VFW Hall on Veterans Drive for 30 years.”
When it comes to community service, Hessler has an extensive resume, including two terms as mayor of Sierra Vista from 1999 to 2006.
“I enjoy community service and have never learned to say ‘no’ when someone approaches me with an interesting idea,” he said.
Hessler has served as president of the Military Officers Association of America three times and currently sits as the association’s second vice-president in charge of programs.
“MOAA is arguably the most effective lobbying organization in DC for the military. It’s a member of the Military Coalition which is an affiliation of about 35 military organizations that represent members of the uniformed services at the national level.”
Hessler has been inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society and has served as president of the organization for two terms. He represents the state’s only Hall of Fame president outside the Phoenix area.
“I also formed the only chapter of the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society, which is the Cochise County Chapter,” Hessler noted. “I was able to push that through the board because this area represents the largest concentration of veterans for all services in Arizona.”
At the local level, Hessler is associated with 14 organizations and is affiliated with additional associations at the state and national levels. While the majority of his service contributions are military-related, his volunteerism also takes on a lighter side by extending into such community events as Festival of Trees and Santas in the Park.
Every year, Tom and Nancy Hessler would donate a fully decorated tree to the Festival of Trees — an annual fundraiser held at the mall at Sierra Vista — with the Hessler trees winning top awards. Sadly, the festival’s 2022 event would be Nancy’s last, as she passed away in January, leaving Tom a widower after 59 years of marriage.
There was a stretch of time when Hessler could be found sleeping in Veterans Memorial Park during the holiday season. He volunteered to stay in an RV donated by RV City while watching over 52 hand-painted, life-sized wooden Santa cutouts.
“Nancy loved Christmas and the Santas in the Park display was something she helped with when it first started. These were handmade, hand-painted wooden Santas, and I was there as a deterrent to protect the display from graffiti and vandalism every holiday season. I did this for 10 years, starting before Thanksgiving and ending a week into January,” he said. “If you added all of those together, it came to a year of sleeping in the park.”
Tom and Nancy met in their hometown of Cincinnati while still in high school. They married in 1963.
Tom entered the military in 1959 and was immediately assigned to the territory of Hawaii. He was stationed there when Hawaii became the f50th state. While in the military, his overseas assignments included Vietnam, Korea, Thailand and Germany.
Along with an extensive list of past and present community service commitments and leadership roles, Hessler enjoys spending time with his four grown children, seven grandchildren and seven granddogs.
“I’m fortunate that all of our children live in Arizona,” he said. “Along with Sierra Vista, they live in Tucson, Litchfield Park and Mesa.”
