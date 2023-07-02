Carolyn McLain, an extreme candle lover, decided buying candles just wasn’t enough. After taking inspiration from other local candle businesses, she became a distributor for Mia Bella Gourmet Products in 2010. Now, she provides an assortment of high quality, scented candles.

McLain and her husband, Mike, are veterans who were stationed in Fort Huachuca in 1986 and retired in 1988. They loved Sierra Vista so much, they decided to move and have been in the area since. “When we got out of the Army we figured this is a nice place to live so why don’t we just stay? So we did,” McLain said. Selling candles started as a pastime after retirement. “I got into it as a hobby, and it just picked up because everybody loves candles,” she says.

