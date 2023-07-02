Carolyn McLain, an extreme candle lover, decided buying candles just wasn’t enough. After taking inspiration from other local candle businesses, she became a distributor for Mia Bella Gourmet Products in 2010. Now, she provides an assortment of high quality, scented candles.
McLain and her husband, Mike, are veterans who were stationed in Fort Huachuca in 1986 and retired in 1988. They loved Sierra Vista so much, they decided to move and have been in the area since. “When we got out of the Army we figured this is a nice place to live so why don’t we just stay? So we did,” McLain said. Selling candles started as a pastime after retirement. “I got into it as a hobby, and it just picked up because everybody loves candles,” she says.
There are plenty of ways to buy McLain’s candles as she sells products online, sets up shop around our community and on Love Local Shop Local, and works hard to make appearances at local events and shops including Landmark Cafe.
“I go to Landmark every week,” she says. “I have regular customers at Landmark. In fact, I have one customer, she’s one of the waitresses over there, and she just loves my peach candle.”
There is a candle scent for everyone, ranging from apple pie to lemongrass to strawberry shortcake.
“If the scent says apple pie, you’d think you're in the room with apple pie. They're that good,” McLain said.
The most popular candle and McLain’s personal favorite is the “Bugs No More” scent. She says it's not made with citronella like most bug candles, but lemongrass and eucalyptus mixed together to create a pleasant smell. McLain described it as nice, lemony and refreshing. It’s no shock “Bugs No More” is the summer best seller as it acts as a bug repellant which is especially helpful during monsoon.
Additionally, she is an active member of our community and belongs to several groups in town that drive her business, including MLS Group and the Chamber of Commerce. When a charity or organization needs a donation, McLain does not hesitate to provide candles for them. Candles sell for about $22 each and McLain is always offering special deals and seasonal goods. They are available to purchase online at any time or by contacting McLain.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone