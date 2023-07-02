I’ll come right out and say it: Chiricahua National Monument is the most unsung, unappreciated spot in Arizona. If it existed in another state, it would appear on its license plate.
The 12,000-acre national monument crowns one of our most prominent Sky Island mountain ranges. It shelters an exotic array of sculpted stone. Massive columns, slender spires and impossibly balanced boulders loom above the timber. The skyline seems built from the splintered remains of ancient castles. Called the Land of Standing-Up Rocks by the Apache warriors who took refuge here and the Wonderland of Rocks by the pioneers who came later, the Chiricahuas gnaw the clouds with broken teeth.
I recently spent a fine spring day hiking again among the hoodoos of Chiricahua. The monument features a beautiful system of trails, many of them interconnected, so there’s no shortage of options. Most people will follow the scenic drive, a narrow winding road with hairpin curves and spectacular vistas — a must for any first time visito r— and access a trail from one of the higher trailheads at Echo Canyon or Massai Point.
But I’d had enough driving so I parked at the visitor center and hoofed it up Lower Rhyolite Trail. It’s one of the reasons I loved camping here in the past. You can roll out of your tent in the morning and onto a trail.
Lower Rhyolite ambles through shady woodlands with a nice soundtrack of birdsong keeping me company. It tilts up at a gentle angle and as it begins to climb, the tree canopy breaks apart for views of rocky ramparts.
After 1.5 miles, the trail ends at a signed intersection. Upper Rhyolite branches to the left but I swung right on Sarah Deming, twisting through a forested canyon. Expect a decent workout, chugging up the Sarah Deming as it climbs 880 feet, passing a sporadic creek, pushing through the timber and snagging a ridge bristling with big stone towers.
About 27 million years ago a savage volcanic event lashed this corner of the world. The eruption, a thousand times more powerful than Mount St. Helens, spewed ash and pumice over 1,200 square miles. The mixture slowly cooled and fused into a tuff of rhyolite. More eruptions followed before sputtering quiet, then the usual suspects — ice, water and wind — chipped away for a few eons of garden variety erosion, carving the welded rhyolite into the array of columns, spires and pinnacles that intrigue us today.
Sarah Deming ends at Big Balanced Rock Trail, near the namesake 1,000-ton boulder teetering atop what appears to be a pencil eraser. This is also the junction for the Heart of Rocks Trail, a loop with a cherry stem. Taking the 1.1-mile loop clockwise affords better views and easier walking through this weird stone garden. But be alert for the signed turn off because it’s easy to miss amid all the eye candy.
Volcanic intensity still crackles within this twisty little labyrinth, undercut by a sneaky sense of whimsy. From the chaos looms the familiar as you wind through the forest. Unexpected shapes suddenly burst into sight. Behold, Thor’s Hammer! Hey, a Duck on a Rock! Visions of Punch and Judy, Camel’s Head and the Totem Pole pull you along. I love the weird verticality of this place where the rocks seem so alert, so poised. There’s an air of expectancy here as if they could go marching down the mountain at any moment and are just waiting for a signal.
At the end of the loop, return the way you came for a 7.3-mile hike, and a most memorable day. Some of my very best days have been spent among the volcanic stubble — these troll bones, these stone missiles — in one of the most unique spots in Arizona.
Roger Naylor is an Arizona travel writer and author of several books about his beloved state. For information, visit www.rogernaylor.com.
