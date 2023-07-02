Chiricahua National Monument 1

Photo of Chiricahua National Monument 

I’ll come right out and say it: Chiricahua National Monument is the most unsung, unappreciated spot in Arizona. If it existed in another state, it would appear on its license plate.

The 12,000-acre national monument crowns one of our most prominent Sky Island mountain ranges. It shelters an exotic array of sculpted stone. Massive columns, slender spires and impossibly balanced boulders loom above the timber. The skyline seems built from the splintered remains of ancient castles. Called the Land of Standing-Up Rocks by the Apache warriors who took refuge here and the Wonderland of Rocks by the pioneers who came later, the Chiricahuas gnaw the clouds with broken teeth.

