Jeff Babson

Jeff Babson, who will be teaching nature courses of songbirds at Cochise College's Lifelong Learning Center this summer.

 

 HERALD/REVIEW MEDIA

If you’re looking to broaden your world of some of the most diverse birdlife on our planet, you couldn’t have come across a more fascinating teacher than Jeff Babson.

Babson, who will be teaching nature classes at Cochise College’s Lifelong Learning Center this summer, became hooked on birds and the natural world as a kid when his grandfather gave him a field guide at the age of 5. He became so engrossed by it that he wore it out when he started elementary school.

