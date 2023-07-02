If you’re looking to broaden your world of some of the most diverse birdlife on our planet, you couldn’t have come across a more fascinating teacher than Jeff Babson.
Babson, who will be teaching nature classes at Cochise College’s Lifelong Learning Center this summer, became hooked on birds and the natural world as a kid when his grandfather gave him a field guide at the age of 5. He became so engrossed by it that he wore it out when he started elementary school.
That began the start of a lifelong fascination and love for birds.
He’s been hooked on birds ever since.
“All of nature caught my attention at an early age,” said Babson, who attended Arizona State University in pursuit of a degree in marine biology, but soon decided on independent field studies instead of a classroom. “By the time I got my first pair of binoculars, I had a good mental concept of what things already looked like. I was excited about everything I saw.”
Babson — who has been teaching at the University of Arizona and Pima Community College — wants you to feel the same fascination and excitement he feels when he spots a bird or hears its trilling in the distance. He’ll be teaching three classes at Cochise College’s Downtown Center from June to August.
But why birds, of all things?
“Birds are everywhere, no matter where you go,” said Babson, who left Northeastern University and enlisted in the Navy when funding for an offshore environmental impact study dried up. “They’re active when we are so we can always see how beautiful they are and hear them singing. Besides, I always marveled that they could fly and I couldn’t.”
He eventually moved to Andros, the largest island in the Bahamas, which he had seen in the Navy and became fascinated by its community ecology — the effects of weather, topography and habitat on familiar and exotic bird species.
While working on Andros, he took an internship at the Southwestern Research Station in the Chiricahuas, where he was introduced to painted redstarts, Mexican jays, blue-throated hummingbirds, javelinas, black-tailed rattlesnakes and other species.
It was as close to bird heaven and nirvana for Babson as it gets.
He moved to Arizona in 1998 and worked at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in the Department of Mammalogy and Ornithology, the UofA and Pima Community College. He has led field trips for the museum, UofA, the Tucson Audubon Society and Tucson Botanical Gardens along with conducting fieldwork on the importance of the saguaro cactus to the avian community.
But Babson’s passion is to not just to share his passion for birds; it’s to encourage people to advocate for them.
“This area is one of the most biologically diverse places in the U.S.,” he said. “We have so many varieties in our back yards that people come from everywhere to see all of this. Right now, our natural world is under threat. If I can instill how wonderful these species are, maybe people will want to advocate for them by joining environmental protection groups to help in their survival. It’s really that important.”
Below are the courses Babson will be teaching. Information: 520-515-5492.
Songbirds Part 1: Flycatchers to Kinglets
Songbirds, also known as perching birds, are the planet’s most diverse group of birds. We’ll begin our survey of these fascinating birds starting with the New World flycatchers, continuing through such groups as vireos, crows and jays, swallow and more, and ending with the kinglets, which are charming little birds that never stop moving. We’ll explore these remarkable birds’ identification, vocalizations and habits.
Wednesday, June 28, 6-8 p.m. $19
Downtown Center, G106 & Zoom
Songbirds part 2: Thrushes to Longspurs
We’ll continue our exploration of North America’s songbirds with some favorites among birders. Some birds in Part 2 are familiar to all, like the American robin, while others are rarely seen, like Sprague’s pipits. Others, like warblers, are among the most colorful birds on the continent. Still others, like thrashers, are plain looking but are brilliant songsters and fascinating birds.
Wednesday, July 19, 6-8 p.m. $19
Downtown Center, G106 & Zoom
Songbirds Part 3: Sparrows to Finches
We’ll conclude our exploration of the continent’s songbirds with a look at sparrows, cardinals, orioles and more. Not only are many of these birds colorful, but among them are beautiful vocalists, amazing architects and familiar backyard birds. Some form large flocks; others are among the most secretive birds in North America.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m. $19
Downtown Center, G106 & Zoom