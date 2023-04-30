Sandy and Betsy Kunzer have been living the retired life. After a lifetime of work and helping their community they’ve taken a break from the working world to relax a bit. So, how’s their retired life been?
In a word, full.
“When we first moved down here, we warned everybody ‘When you retire, you’re going to be working more hours than you did when you were working,’ ” Betsy Kunzer said. “We volunteered at Ramsey (Canyon), we volunteered at Coronado, and we volunteered at the San Pedro. Then he (Sandy) got involved in the readers advisory board for a while and I was doing water monitoring as well down at the San Pedro.”
The couple moved to Cochise County in 2001, a decision that was years in the making thanks to Sandy Kunzer’s experience with the area due to a two-week training program at Fort Huachuca in the 60’s. Years later he would find Sierra Vista online and decide to check it out.
“Basically, I was in a conference in Atlanta, and he didn’t particularly want to go because I was going to be in meetings all the time,” Betsy said. “So he was looking around on the web and found Sierra Vista and said ‘I don’t remember a Sierra Vista.’ So he came down to look while I was in Atlanta, came back, and said he really liked it down here.”
From there, Sandy Kunzer would go and tell his wife about the city and the two would soon pay a visit to the area as a couple. As it turned out, Betsy liked the area, too.
The couple had looked at various areas before settling on Sierra Vista, but could never quite find the right fit. Stay in Denver? Can’t, medical problem. Head to the Northwest? Nope, that wouldn’t work for a geologist like Sandy. How about the Northeast instead? Not enough sun in the winter, on to the next spot. But Sierra Vista was special, it was right for them.
“It has a college, it has a community choir, it has a community orchestra and lots of other things to do,” Betsy said. “So why not?”
With their sights set on the Huachucas, and their hearts set on a change of scenery, the couple got to work. They scouted the area in hopes of finding a house that they could buy, but didn’t find anything that stuck out to them, so they decided to take matters into their own hands and buy a plot of land. From there, they would spend the next few years designing and constructing the house until it was finally ready for them in 2001.
But, as if one last call to head back to Denver, the couple would face a challenge shortly after setting their roots.
“Second week we were here, we had a blizzard,” Betsy said. “Couldn’t see 200 feet through it. Woke up the next morning, there was a quarter inch of snow on the patio. We called our friends in Denver and said ‘Hey, guess what, we had a blizzard!’ ”
Ever since their not-so-warm-welcome, the couple has enjoyed the amenities offered by Sierra Vista and the greater Cochise County area. One such amenity? A scenic landscape and stunning wildlife that are picture perfect.
The couple has a knack for photography, having started off with classic cameras back in college.
“I started with a Brownie starflash,” Betsy said.
“I started with a Brownie,” Sandy Kunzer said. “That was 60 years ago.”
“When I got into college, I got my first real camera,” Betsy said. “By the time we met in grad school, we were both taking photographs all over the place.”
Their mutual love of photography paired nicely with their love of traveling, allowing them to see and capture the world through the lens of a camera. Whether it was a birding trip to Mexico, or a simple day trip to the San Pedro, they were sure to get a good shot. Traveling with the cameras was costly at times, but it was well worth it in the end.
“All of our vacations, we had to figure about a third of the budget went to all the film and processing at first,” Betsy said. “When we finally went digital in 2005, then it was just buying all the new lenses and everything. We did not share well, so we each had our own camera. So we would come back from a long vacation with something like 7,500 photos that we had to go through.”
As for whether or not the couple misses the old style of developing film, the couple has no intentions of ever going back.
“Oh, no,” Sandy said. “No, no, no.”
“Haven’t been unhappy with the digital,” Betsy said.
Where do these photos end up? Wherever Sandy and Betsy decide to put them. They tend to share them with a local camera club, and occasionally share them on social media, but for the most part, the pictures either stay with them or are sent to family and friends.
“We do Powerpoint presentations on places we travel to,” Betsy said. “We’ve done presentations for Southwest Wings. Every once in a while I do an update to friends — friends that we have left in the various places that we have lived — and family, and just send them a bunch of pictures with commentary about what we’ve been doing and what we’ve been taking. Sort of a small scale blog, if you will.”
Nowadays, the couple is enjoying life, volunteering their time, and still taking photos. If you see them and their cameras on a trail, or even just taking photos of the flowers, be sure to let them capture the perfect shot before you say hi.