kunzer 1

Betsy and Sandy Kunzer stand in the entrance way of their Sierra Vista home. The Kunzers excel in creating various forms of art which is displayed throughout their house.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

Sandy and Betsy Kunzer have been living the retired life. After a lifetime of work and helping their community they’ve taken a break from the working world to relax a bit. So, how’s their retired life been?

In a word, full.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?