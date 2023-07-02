When it comes to photography, Zachary Billings calls himself an amateur, but his work says otherwise.
Billings and his wife, Vickie, moved from Washington State and arrived in Cochise County on the hunt for warmer climate to help with their sciatic issues and degenerative disc disease. Although they first planned to move to Santa Cruz, California — Billings’ first stomping grounds — once they saw St.David, Billings knew it was where he wanted to live.
“I fell in love with it instantly,” he says. “It’s so green, it’s like an oasis in the desert. If you look it up you’ll find the reason it has so many ponds is because they are all fed by underground aquifers.”
Billings says St. David is an underground reservoir and has capillaries and arteries that expand out and feed the ponds. As a result, it’s a main attraction for wildlife bringing a variety of birds and animals that you typically wouldn’t see anywhere else, and a perfect spot for photography.
He started photography in 2013 as a hobby until Christmas Day at Whidbey Island, Washington in 2014. As the sun was setting and the water splashed up on the rocks, Billings, with his camera in hand, zoomed in manually while holding his hand still, and captured the perfect shot inspiring him to pursue photography as a profession. Since then, Billings has shot every photo manually and never used a tripod nor plans to as he relies on his natural talents.
Billings' steady hand and ability to shoot without any stabilizer stems from being a fine artist. After retiring from the Army in 1980 where he was a counselor for the 7th Medical Battalion, he began learning fine art. He’d go to art stores, buy the tiniest brush he could find and create a very detailed, abstract piece of art. Billings describes this work as “Universal Symbolism,” meaning it’s abstract, but based on a spiritual theme. In addition to being a photographer and fine artist, he is a spiritual writer and poet.
“My artwork at that time started out being very controlled,” he said. “Before I even take a picture of something, I’m already framing it in my mind and plus I have that control from using a fine brush for so long that I applied that control with the camera.”
Although most photography nowadays includes heavy post-editing in a difficult program, Billings only refines his photos using saturation, shadows and contrasts.
“I just tweak it (his photos) a little bit. I don’t go way overboard because I’m the artist and I’m trying to refine it,” he said.
You may find his work at the Endeavor Gallery in Benson, the Benson Hospital, Cochise College fine art and photography events, and on social media platforms, including NABUR. Billings utilizes all these sources as exposure for his art and for people to familiarize themselves with him as a local photographer.
“I’m still an amateur, but I’m veering toward the artiste vein. I’m doing a lot of experimental stuff and wanting to find other photographers that would be inspired with my approach,” he says.
NABUR has played a part in Billings interaction with other local talents. “Now we can engage, interrelate, interact and connect,” he said. “I know it’s new and it’s coming off the ground, but why not encourage each other to get it off the ground even further and let it take flight?”
Billings says the ability to encourage and inspire one another on NABUR is the reason he is such an active member and plans to continue to reach out and share his work with our community.
