Don’t tell Emily Duchon people aren’t reading books in Sierra Vista.
Nearly six months after the city installed an automated library vending machine in The Mall at Sierra Vista, the Sierra Vista Public Library manager said the amount of people checking books out from the machine has exceeded her initial expectations.
The book dispensing machine has been recording 100 to 125 checkouts per month. Duchon said she initially hoped to see about 50 book checkouts when it was installed near the children’s play area in late November. Instead, it took off with 75 books that were checked out.
Since then, Duchon said it has steadily increased.
“I’m just stoked at how well it has been received by the public,” she said. “I was hoping when we first installed it that it would hopefully take off and be utilized quite a lot like it has been, but you never really know how something new like this will go.”
It has gone so well that last month the library added DVDs to its inventory of books that include the New York Times current bestselling list of adult and children’s fiction, along with a nonfiction category.
Duchon said the machine has recently been “dressed up” by adding Sierra Vista colors of a blue and green vinyl covering so it stands out more “like a Christmas present” instead of blending into the wall.
“The demand for DVDs was just there,” said Duchon, who was instrumental in getting the project off the ground. “I had a feeling we would add DVDs to the machine. It’s become like a mini-library. They’re becoming very popular, in places like airports and shopping malls around the country. We’re pretty excited about how this is taking off.”
It has also been maintenance-free since it was installed.
Funded in part by Friends of the Library and the city for a little more than $30,000, the vending machine in the mall holds 135 books and is accessed by scanning a library card or punching in the card’s number. Once the machine’s RFID tracking chip authenticates a user’s identification, the glass door opens, and voila! — you can take out as many books as you like.
You can return them to the mini-library or to the public library on Tacoma Street.
“Nothing is ever on hold, and you don’t have to for a book to be transferred from another branch,” said Duchon. “If you’re looking for a popular John Grisham book, chances are it’s probably waiting for you in the machine.”
Installing the vending machine in the mall made perfect sense, especially near the play area. It allows parents to take out a children’s book while they are there and encourages a child’s interest in reading, especially during the library’s Story Time for kids held once a month.
“We found that material from the machine was being used quite a lot during that time, and a lot of new library cards were being issued then,” said Duchon. “We also saw that cookbooks have become increasingly popular choices so we are following that trend and stocking more cookbooks.”
A mall security guard told Duchon that he noticed more retirees and mothers with children gravitating to the book vending machine.
Because of how well it has been received, Duchon said she hopes to install another one at Fort Huachuca by next spring and has already earmarked the expense into next year’s library budget.
“There is no public library there, and this would be a huge boost for families on post,” she said. “They’re very underserved in that area. It means they wouldn’t have to leave the base and drive all the way over to the library on Tacoma Street. A book vending machine would make borrowing books so much easier.”