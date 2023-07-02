Cochise County is getting a new jail thanks to 12,891 voters out of a possible 76,219 eligible registered voters who supported the jail project and said yes to a half-cent sales tax increase.

Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English approved the May election results in the May 25 meeting, but Supervisor Tom Crosby voted no, holding to his commitment of no new taxes.

