Cochise County is getting a new jail thanks to 12,891 voters out of a possible 76,219 eligible registered voters who supported the jail project and said yes to a half-cent sales tax increase.
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English approved the May election results in the May 25 meeting, but Supervisor Tom Crosby voted no, holding to his commitment of no new taxes.
Collection of the tax increase will begin Jan. 1, 2024, and will sunset in 25 years.
In a public meeting held May 23, a number of disgruntled residents voiced their objections for holding a mail-in only election. They believed the unfound accusations of Republicans who tried to upend the 2020 presidential and 2022 midterm elections in spite of numerous cases in various levels of state and federal courts being dismissed.
Judd noted, “We have to make hard choices. I appreciate you came here, but we’ve been working on this for seven years. This was the least harmful and the most beneficial way we could do it. We need the jail and we need to do it right. There will be lots of opportunities for public inclusion.”
It was a culmination of several years of talks about the conditions of the 40-year-old existing jail, its shortcomings, its expensive, continual maintenance costs and upgrades and the need to provide better security and safety for prisoners and jail staff. It will better meet health care needs of the inmates who suffer from mental illness and drug addiction and need to be separated from the general population.
Females and juveniles charged as adults will also be separated. Inmates in jail on lesser crimes will not have to be housed with those in for serious crimes.
The new facility will have space set aside for a health clinic with 24/7 medical staffers, so prisoners can be treated onsite for non-life threatening problems rather than travel to a physician’s office or hospitals.
According to County Administrator Richard Karwaczka, the annual cost to an average family would be an additional $67. If paid for through property tax, landowners would be facing a 31% increase in their property tax or around $83 per year per $100,000 of value.
Karwaczka said the tax would bring in around $8.5 million a year. The county will contribute around $4.5 million annually for the new jail.
