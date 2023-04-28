Congratulations to our Golden Egg Hunt winners Ashley Buhr and her daughter, Iris Buhr!
“It was actually really funny because we forgot about the egg at first, and then all of her friends went to the Cove and she was sick the day before,” Buhr shared.
She kept Iris from going to the cove to prevent getting sick again, and instead decided to take her to search for the golden egg. When they read the first clue about “a master you will meet,” their first thoughts were Karate Studio, until she read the second clue.
“The second clue came out about the rose garden,” Buhr said. “And I was like, well, we don’t have a rose garden here. I started thinking black rose tattoo. We were on that end of town, like the West End area, and I was like OK, there’s got to be something.”
Once they realized the egg was not there, they decided to wait for the next clue.
Once the third clue was published, Buhr and Iris knew instantly where to look — the observatory. After exploring the area they reached a dead end, but they discovered a garden. Buhr realized the gardeners called themselves “master gardeners,” which was mentioned in the first clue. This confirmed they were on the right track.
“We sat there for a while, and we were thinking, walking around, and getting the feel of everything around there,” Buhr said. However, there were many other people looking for the egg as well, so they had to think quickly.
Moments later, Buhr realized they were on a path.
“It’s a path, and there’s three more clues to go so we have to go three steps ahead,” Buhr told Iris. Clearly, thinking ahead paid off because once they started following the path, they found the golden egg!
“We spent about 30 minutes looking, and then I realized there’s a bucket. We looked in the bucket, and there it was.”
Outside of hunting golden eggs, Buhr spends a lot of time at Livia’s coffee where she is a barista. With Buhr as her coach, Iris plays soccer and does karate — which was the reason why they originally thought Karate Studio in the first clue. What a power duo! Awesome job to the both of them.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone