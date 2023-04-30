BISBEE – Nowadays there are so many ways people can get hoodwinked into revealing personal information about themselves and their credit and debit cards.

You see something online that looks like a good deal and you celebrate … until it becomes apparent that you were taken in by thieves and fraudsters thanks to your bank or credit card company, which calls to let you know a purchase is being made in Alaska and you live in Arizona. You get that awful feeling in your gut as you ask yourself how could you be so careless, so trusting.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?