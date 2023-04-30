BISBEE – Nowadays there are so many ways people can get hoodwinked into revealing personal information about themselves and their credit and debit cards.
You see something online that looks like a good deal and you celebrate … until it becomes apparent that you were taken in by thieves and fraudsters thanks to your bank or credit card company, which calls to let you know a purchase is being made in Alaska and you live in Arizona. You get that awful feeling in your gut as you ask yourself how could you be so careless, so trusting.
If some crook has managed to snap up that important financial information, the road ahead to clear it all up can be long.
Some credit card companies and banks will flag your account if the purchase seems out of the ordinary or made in a far distant city from where you live and will notify you.
In many cases, the problem can be cleared up quickly, particularly if your bank pays attention when weird purchases like $0.02 show up on your account and puts a freeze on it. These feelers allow fraudsters to test your accounts’ security. If you don’t keep an eye on your bank and credit accounts, it can be too late for an easy solution.
So, what else can you do to prevent someone from accessing your information?
Think before you act. If something seems to be a steal online, it probably is and hackers are just waiting for you to give all your personal information to them.
The Better Business Bureau has said of the people who reported a scam to them, nearly 79% said they lost money in 2020 due to an online purchase scam.
According to the BBB, scammers set up fake online stores and sell items through a reputable marketplace website. It is best to check out the website address and more often than not you will see slight differences in the addresses. Sites that are designated HTTPS, Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure, are highly advanced and a more secure version of HTTP.
On HTTP, the communication between the client and server is not encrypted, so it's possible for someone to intercept and view sensitive information like passwords and credit card numbers.
In either case, you could wind up paying for nothing or a knockoff. You might be notified with fake shipping information or a notice that explains your shipment will be late, allowing scammers time to disappear before you even know something is very wrong.
Also look closely for misspellings in the URL, Uniform Resource Locator, which is an internet address. Fake websites can use a real company's logo, product images and descriptions to make you think you are on the official website. However, if you look closely, you might notice some minor spelling errors in the URL, like the lack of a dot after www or an extra character.
If you go to a fake website, there may not be much information about the company, so take a look for an “about” link.
The BBB recommends watching for red flags such as too-good-to-be-true prices, lack of details or high-pressure sales tactics.
If you're the victim of a scam, you should file a report with the Federal Trade Commission and your local law enforcement. The report may help others avoid similar scams.
According to the website https://www.identitytheft.gov, there are steps you can take immediately, like freezing your credit card accounts and placing a free fraud alert on credit reporting sites. The latter will make it harder for someone to open new accounts in your name. When you have an alert on your report, a business must verify your identity before it issues new credit in your name.
Once a fraud alert has been filed with the credit reporting companies, they must notify local law enforcement.
Dispute any inaccurate information you find in your report, states Experian, a credit reporting company. If you have fraudulent information on one or more of your credit reports, make sure you dispute it with the appropriate credit bureau. Disputes are generally resolved within 30 days, and the fraudulent information will be removed if the credit bureau confirms your claim.
Experian notes it is safer to use a private connection to the internet rather than a public one that leaves one open to another type of hack. The company also recommends using a credit card rather than a debit card as most credit card companies offer more protection and zero liability policies. Debit cards are not required to provide such protections. The other benefit is with a credit card the purchases can be removed, while a debit card will not get your money back until the case has been resolved.
Many credit card companies provide a virtual card service, which is a fake account number, expiration date and three digit security number to protect your data.
One of the best ways to prevent someone from using your card is to change the password frequently and make it difficult to crack. Do not use pet or family members’ names. And use a different password for your accounts. If you have just one you use, if a hacker cracks it there will be access to all your other accounts.
