How do you feel about Prop. 207 passing? What are your concerns?
“This is not good at all. Like COVID, the "progressive wokeness" spreads.” - Michael R.
“Disappointed in the Californication of Arizona. Nothing good comes from this. Only negatives. Whatever tax revenues the state will get from this will be absorbed by administering the law and by the effects from passing it. How many ways to escape reality do we really need anyway?” — Kurt O.
“I believe marijuana use eventually leads to using hard drugs. All money coming from the sales will need to go to rehabilitation of drug users.” — Kathleen P.
“I am thrilled it was passed. I am concerned only that the tax revenue will not go to the right places, as we have seen misappropriation of funds that were meant for public schools that never seemed to arrive there.” — Connie L. H.
What advice would you give someone moving to Cochise County for the first time?
“Windbreaker.” — Richard A.
“Watch out for all the sunshine! Also, coyotes will wake you up nearly every night if you live in the rural parts!” — Chanse F.
“That this is the wild, wild west ... the drivers, I mean.” — Betty T.
“If you are from the East or West Coast leave your politics there — or keep going.” — Mike L.
Michael R. asked, “Do you feel a Cracker Barrel restaurant should be in the Sierra Vista/Huachuca City/Hereford area?”
“A good friend who owned a national chain like Cracker Barrel and Red Lobster told me they analyze locations by demographic statistics — population density, median incomes, median education level, median age, real estate occupancy (both business and home), type of labor available and degree of competition saturation, to name a few. I guess this area does not meet their model parameters yet. But I would really like to be wrong on that!” — Mike L.
“Personally, its not somewhere I would eat. And, we have every other national chain. And Walmart. So I cant see any reason to keep them out. The barn door got left open long ago.” — Jill C.
“I would love to see a Cracker Barrel restaurant in S.V. Or better still in Bisbee. I love that place.” — Kathleen P.