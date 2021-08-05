BISBEE — The city has a new Ward 2 councilman — Mel Sowid — chosen unanimously by the Mayor and Council from a field of five candidates, who requested to be considered for the vacancy left by Joan Hansen.
Mayor Ken Budge and councilmembers Anna Cline, Joni Giacomino, Lou Pawlik, Frank Davis and Leslie Johns asked each candidate one question, which they had three minutes to respond.
Other candidates Streets and Infrastructure Committee member Larry Stone, former Bisbee Unified School District board member Terry Reyna, former Planning and Zoning Commissioner and Board of Adjustment member Jeff Harris and Café Roka co–owner Sally Holcomb, who is also a member of the Arizona Complete Health organization as well as many other organizations.
Sowid, owner of Mel's Bisbee Bodega in Old Bisbee, lives in Warren with Margaret, his wife of 40 years. He came to Douglas and was a student at Cochise College, where he met his wife, a Bisbee native.
"I fell in love with her and the city," said Sowid.
In 2007, they bought a home in Bisbee after traveling the world to Saudi Arabia, Liberia and Lebanon with marketing firms. In 2016, he opened Mel’s Bisbee Bodega in Old Bisbee and filled a niche for the downtown area with his mini–convenience store.
He explained his business has provided him with “an even deeper understanding of this unique community.” He said he often talks with locals who come into his shop about problems in their communities and visitors who like to share their thoughts on Bisbee.
“I have gained critical insights to the needs and issues in our communities and gained a greater appreciation of what our town has to offer,” he said.
He said wants to help Bisbee move forward, while still keeping an eye on the city’s rich history and its art community. He thinks his experience in finance and budgeting, as well as his ability to make difficult decisions, made him a strong candidate.
One of the biggest issues facing the city is affordable housing. Both Sowid and Holcomb acknowledged what the impact lack of housing has on Bisbee's workforce.
“People need places to live,” Sowid said. “This will affect businesses in the long run. They need employees and employees need places to live. They have no access to affordable housing. And, we need the tax dollars.”
Sowid said he isalso willing to run for the Ward 2 seat when it comes up in the next election, as were all the candidates except, for Holcomb, who said she was unsure.
After the council returned from the executive session, Cline told the candidates that “it was a hard decision.”
“We had five great candidates to choose from,” Mayor Budge said.
“I gave this a lot of thought before I applied," said Sowid. "I’m excited to be on the council. The city has been good to me and it’s time for me to give back to Bisbee.”