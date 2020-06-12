BISBEE — Fees for inspections of the various types of food operations, septic systems and more in Cochise County may see an increase over the next three years to cover costs of Environmental Health Division (EHD) staff.
Cochise Health and Social Services (CHSS) director Carrie Langley proposed the increases, which will take into account the time spent on inspections, during work session with the Board of Supervisors June 5.
The plan is to increase the fees by 50 percent the first year, 30 percent the second and 20 percent the third, she said to Supervisors Tom Borer, Peggy Judd and Ann English.
“This will cover 90 percent of the county’s costs. We have the lowest fees in the state. This will keep us in line with other counties.” she noted.
“CHSS is statutorily mandated through delegation agreements with both the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) to conduct retail food inspections, conduct septic inspections, respond to EHD complaints, inspect pools, lodging, campgrounds, kids camps, schools, school cafeterias as well as other facilities,” she said.
To do all the inspections, she asked for two more positions.
In 2015, the Voluntary National Retail Food Program Standards developed a recommended staffing requirement to maintain and support a retail food safety program to reduce the risk factors known to contribute to foodborne illness. The recommended staffing has been broadly defined as 280 to 320 inspections per full time employee, she explained. It takes into account vacations, holidays, trainings, travel time, other staff development hours and required ADHS delegated complaints.
In 2016-2017, staff members conducted 1,969 food related inspections. Other ADHS delegated inspection functions and complaints resulted in 425 non-food related activities. From 2015 to 2018, septic installations, which require two inspections, jumped from 200 annually to 466.
The increase in inspections calls for more inspectors and Langley expects the new fees will be able to cover most of staff, education and necessary equipment costs. She anticipates needing at least two additional people. EHD offers employment to people with no college degree who earn certification through a five year, 40 hours a week on the job training program. Right now, she has six qualified candidates and attributes the interest to the market adjustment the county has made.
English asked if Langley had figured in the pandemic.
“You’re assuming all businesses will be back,” she asked.
Langley replied, “We wouldn’t proceed if we have no workload.”
Borer asked when the last increase in fees was and Langley said 2008. However, in 2013 the county reduced the fees, but she did not know why.
“It is a sign we can lower fees if we need to,” Langley added.
County administrator Ed Gilligan noted with the pandemic more inspections could be required due to public concerns and complaints.
“With that in mind, we could use the COVID-19 funds for this,” Gilligan said. “We could handle one position with those funds and maybe hire a second person in January.”
Borer added, “We’re within our rights to use the COVID-19 funds to keep our community safe.”
However, English said, “I’ve been led down this path before. Fees would pay for everything and they did not. Sometimes our departments tell us something that doesn’t happen to be true. That path is not one I want to take again.”
Borer agreed saying, “This is not a time to just jump in. We can’t do that. The state is predicting a $2 billion shortfall and another billion in 2022–2023. If we just take baby steps we can adjust on the fly.”
Judd complimented Langley and her staff and pointed out the health department is “stressed.” She was supportive of the buildup since the state changes the regulations. “We should look at it from that perspective. The inspectors need extra help and we need to keep an eye on legislation. If she’s asking for this, she probably needs it.”
Medical needs at the jailLangley also discussed the medical problems at the jail, especially in a time of emerging illness which could lead to isolation and more private space mental health needs.
There is no room in the jail to really set up an isolation room or a space where inmates can receive general healthcare, let alone mental health care.
“It’s not a healthy population,” said Langley. “Many require ongoing treatment. They have drug abuse problems, diabetes, hypertension. A lot of chronic illness.”
English agreed to the need and suggested using some of the half cent sales tax the county collects to build a clinic.
She continued, “The standard of care should be the same as one would get in the hospital. Our jail was futuristic at the time. It isn’t any longer. Society expects us to treat these people as individuals who need healthcare and mental healthcare. We could build on a clinic or make it freestanding and attach it to the jail.
“We need a facility large enough to handle the cases. We have an opioid problem and a mental health problem. These things don’t go away without treatment. This is a gap we need to fix right away.”