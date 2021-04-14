2 DUSD principals reassigned

DOUGLAS — Two principals in the Douglas Unified School District will be at new schools when the 2021-22 school year begins in August.
Melissa Rodriguez, who for the past four years has been the principal at Ray Borane Middle School on 12th Street, will become the new principal at Douglas High School, replacing Randy Walker who is retiring in June.
Rodna LaMadrid, who at one time was the assistant principal to Rodriguez at Ray Borane before being named principal at Stevenson Elementary, will be returning to RBMS once Rodriguez transfers.
A search for a replacement to fill the vacancy at Stevenson Elementary will begin shortly.
The approval for the reassignments was granted by the Douglas School Board at its April 6 regular board meeting.
Acosta, who is making $74,436.56 per year will see a $5,000 increase in her salary.
LaMadrid’s salary will increase from $62,400 to $69,525.
Rodriguez is a 1988 graduate of Douglas High School. She attended Cochise College where she played basketball before getting her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Arizona South and her master’s degree in school administration from Arizona State University.
She has been with DUSD for almost 20 years, beginning as an educator before moving to administration.
LaMadrid has been with the DUSD for about 24 years, spending most of it as a special education teacher, behavior specialist and a site coordinator for the 21st Century after school program.
“Though I will miss the great staff and students at Stevenson, I look forward to returning to RBMS as principal for the 2021-2022 school year,” she said.