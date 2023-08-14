BISBEE — Sierra Vista residents Shimira Sanches, 43, and Ashlee Sanches, 35, have been indicted by the Cochise County Grand Jury on charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault by a vicious animal, and aggressive dog violation stemming from a fatal dog attack that occurred on June 23 in Sierra Vista. 

Their two pit bulls killed Sierra Vista resident  Helene Jackson and her small dog while they were out walking and seriously injured neighbor Samuel Sanches, 55, who was taken to Tucson and hospitalized in serious condition. Samuel Sanches is the uncle of the Sanches women.

