2021 Arizona Legislature, by the numbers

House of Representatives

This year — 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats

Last year — 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats

Senate

This year — 16 Republicans and 14 Democrats

Last year — 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats

Legislative facts

Deadline for adjourning this year — Saturday the week of the 100th day, counting Saturdays and Sundays — April 24

Adjournment last year — May 26*

Length of last year’s session — 72 days

Longest session — 173 days in 1988

Number of bills introduced last regular session (not including miscellaneous resolutions and memorials) — 1,607

Number sent to governor — 90

Bills signed — 90

Bills vetoed — 0

Veto record — 58, set in 2005 by Janet Napolitano

*Last working day was actually March 23. Legislature recessed repeatedly after COVID-19 outbreak until coming back May 26 solely to adjourn.

— Capitol Media Services

