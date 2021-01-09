2021 Arizona Legislature, by the numbers
House of Representatives
This year — 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats
Last year — 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats
Senate
This year — 16 Republicans and 14 Democrats
Last year — 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats
Legislative facts
Deadline for adjourning this year — Saturday the week of the 100th day, counting Saturdays and Sundays — April 24
Adjournment last year — May 26*
Length of last year’s session — 72 days
Longest session — 173 days in 1988
Number of bills introduced last regular session (not including miscellaneous resolutions and memorials) — 1,607
Number sent to governor — 90
Bills signed — 90
Bills vetoed — 0
Veto record — 58, set in 2005 by Janet Napolitano
*Last working day was actually March 23. Legislature recessed repeatedly after COVID-19 outbreak until coming back May 26 solely to adjourn.
— Capitol Media Services