SIERRA VISTA — Three members of the public expressed their disagreement with the Sierra Vista Unified School District’s mask mandate at the Tuesday school board meeting.
The district reinstated the mandate on Aug. 17 following Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner’s Aug. 16 ruling that House Bill 2898, which prohibits school district mask mandates, doesn’t go into effect until Sept. 29.
“On August third, I stood before this very school board — explaining to all of you — that masks do not work to stop this virus,” said Dan Gavin, the father of five children. “Breathing is essential to life. When you force the school district to wear masks, you fail to secure the rights of those in the school system. You are usurping God-given rights.”
“God, who is the CEO — the chief executive officer, the chief financial officer, the chief operating officer and the chief of everything, is the one who controls all of us,” said Daniel Lachance. “And He gives the people rights and wealth ... The people provide their wealth, their vote, their orders to the governing board. And the governing board does a really important thing: They secure our rights as American citizens.”
Lachance called on the governing board to rescind the mandate, ban any requirement of a COVID-19 vaccine or passport, and request that the principles of his “Truth Organization and Mission Chart” outlining God at the top of the hierarchy be placed on the SVUSD website.
The SVUSD Governing Board can’t comment or act on public comments during the meeting; no action was taken on Lachance’s requests Tuesday evening.
Lachance said that he’s gathered 71 signatures on a petition protesting the SVUSD mandate.
“So I kept 71 angry citizens out of this meeting,” said Lachance.
Karen Christian, who has a PhD in organic chemistry education, also expressed her dissent to the mask mandate.
“I’m a parent in this community, and I speak for many parents when I say that we are angry that our children are forced to wear masks in school,” Christian said. “We don’t have the evidence yet that wearing a masks in schools is effective at preventing COVID infections.”
After the meeting concluded, Gavin and Lachance approached SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes and Administrative Assistant Alan Ramsey and voiced their concerns about the district not acting on their requests.
Holmes said that since SVUSD began the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 4, 97 students and two adults have tested positive for COVID-19.
“As a result of those 97 positive student cases, we’ve had 638 students quarantine since the beginning of school,” said Holmes Tuesday evening. “And I will continue to update the board each week with those cases as they come through.”