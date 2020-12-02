BISBEE — Following approval of the state, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday shifted $5.741 million from the AZ CARES grant to the General Fund for public safety and public health costs during the COVID–19 pandemic.
Budget manager Daniel Duchon said the grant cycle was complete and the funds should be moved and used for reimbursement of actual expenses for fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21.
Cochise Health and Social Services received approval to purchase a generator to keep vaccines, including the COVID–19 vaccine, cold in case of power interruption. The Arizona Department of Health Services provided $125,000 for the generator, said Public Nurse Carolyn Doose.
“These efforts are intended to help keep vaccines viable during the COVID–19 pandemic,” she said.
Public Works Director Marty Haverty received approval for the purchase of road materials from various Arizona Department of Transportation approved local suppliers.
Road construction can take place throughout the county and it made sense to have the nearest supplier provide the needed materials, he said.
“We have several vendors on the list. We wanted to get the best deal for the county, but also include the easiest way to get the material to the worksite,” Haverty said. “We have a major project coming up in Bowie and we’ll look at the best way to get materials to the site.”
The suppliers include Klump Materials, Maddux and Sons, Southern Arizona Sand and Gravel, Willcox Rock and Sand and Cemex.
Supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd all reported the number of positive cases of COVID–19 in their districts had increased. The number of residents wearing masks in all three districts has also grown. The supervisors have not enacted a countywide mask requirement. Instead, they relied on the municipalities and rural businesses to act according to their preferences.
Bisbee and Douglas continue to require masks and Sierra Vista has again mandated masks for anyone out in public. Benson and Willcox have left the option of mask wearing up to their residents and business owners.