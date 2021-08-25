Visitors to the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA) often begin their visit at the San Pedro House. While the docents leading the river and birding walks answer general questions about the house, the history and original purpose of the house are rarely discussed. Its story is an important part of the history of this valley.
In 1901, heirs of George Hearst sold the Boquillas y Nogales Mexican land grant to the Kern County Land and Cattle Company, which established the Little Boquillas Land and Cattle Company, headquartered near Fairbank. In 1912, Boquillas purchased the Green Cattle Company of Hereford, which contained the del Valle Mexican Land Grant. The Little Boquillas ranch then extended from Benson to just north of the international border.
The Little Boquillas Ranch was a highly efficient operation. It divided the land into 24,000 acre “camps” with a foreman and a cowboy for each. Additionally, cowboys living in bunkhouses at headquarters were assigned as needed to each camp depending on what chores were scheduled for that camp including mending fences, moving herds, branding, rounding up cattle for shipping, tending injuries and medicating the herds.
Initially, camps utilized existing cabins for employees and families. These structures were rustic: no electricity, running water or indoor plumbing. In 1938 management began building five modern houses, including the San Pedro House. These houses, constructed with gypsum blocks, had two screened porches and six rooms, including a multipurpose room, kitchen, two bedrooms, a separate room off the back porch for the cowboy and a bathroom with tub, sink and toilet.
A windmill pumped well water into a tank that was fed by gravity to the house. A septic system was dug. The kitchen had a jacketed wood-burning stove for cooking and heating water. A wood-burning heater in the front room provided warmth during winter. Kerosene lanterns provided illumination. Refrigeration was a simple evaporation cooler. In 1954, Boquillas remodeled the house to include a butane range, hot-water heater and washing machine.
Boquillas headquarters operated a commissary. Items were ordered once a month, with no limits on quantity. Some items were automatically delivered monthly, such as a side of bacon and 55 gallons of kerosene. In summer, each camp received a whole ham and canned salmon monthly. Supplies and groceries were provided at no charge. Each house provided meals for the cowboys who were working there; a great deal of cooking was needed. The single cowboy who slept in the room off the back porch took his meals with the family. The company did not provide chickens, but if the family wanted them, the company would provide the feed. If anyone wanted to plant a vegetable garden, seeds were provided.
Betty Foster Escapule grew up in Wolf Place, the name Boquillas employees called the San Pedro House, apparently because of a previous ranch owner in the area. Mrs. Escapule has provided detailed information on living in the house, as well as the life of the cowboys and how Boquillas ran this large cattle-producing operation. Her father, Sam Foster, was foreman of this camp for years.
Because Sam was a single parent, Betty and her sister Mary did all the cooking, cleaning, laundry and other chores, like churning butter, milking the cow and feeding the chickens. Brothers Sam, Jr. and Bailey did similar chores and helped their father with the horses and tack. When old enough the boys and Betty took the place of the cowboy in their camp. All this was in addition to attending school.
The ranch bred cattle. Calves born in late winter were shipped in the fall roundup. Only a few were kept to replace cows too old to bear calves. Kern County Land and Cattle Company owned feedlots, meat processing and packing facilities, so the entire process from breeding to grocery store was performed within the company.
In the early 1970s, Tenneco Realty, a company diversifying its interests, merged with the Kern County Land and Cattle Company, including the Little Boquillas Ranch. Tenneco was interested in the mineral rights and agribusiness, turning the pastures around the house into irrigated fields growing sugar beets. It ceased farming and ranching around 1980. Tenneco then considered building homes along the river.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), concerned citizens and Ft. Huachuca wished to protect the land. In 1986, portions of the Little Boquillas Ranch near the San Pedro were acquired by BLM in a land exchange to form what is now the SPRNCA, which was established by an act of Congress in 1988 as the first riparian national conservation area.
With the efforts of BLM and the Friends of the San Pedro River, the house near the river was restored and opened to the public as the San Pedro House, an information center and bookstore.
Submitted by Bette Ford, a snowbird resident of Hereford for 14 years. She is a docent for the Friends of the San Pedro River, leading walks to the San Pedro River, history walks to the Clanton Ranch and a new history walk around the San Pedro House. Her extensive research formed the basis for this article.
Photo Caption: Sunrise at the San Pedro House
Photo Credit: Ron Stewart