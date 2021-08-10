The idea of “organic” farming is ancient. Farming began when the first hunter-gather chased birds or wild animals away from the plot of land they intended to harvest one day.
People, just like all organisms. compete with each other to eat what is available regardless of who planted or found it. The chance of a person beating the odds and giving desirable plants what they need to thrive while avoiding or fighting off everything else that wants to eat them — animals, birds, insects and plant diseases — is probably better than the rest of the critters trying to take your food, but not by much.
Farmers by nature, try to find the best and cheapest way to do this, but until the last few hundred years they had to make do with what they had available, basically all organic methods. There were no artificially created pesticides, fungicides or fertilizers until the early 1800s.
Farming had two pathways, the old traditional (organic) pathway and a new non-traditional pathway. The introduction of chemistry to European farmers was not the only factor that guided farming. When all you had was a horse and buggy, you were limited in what you could do with the crops you grew, you stayed pretty much local.
The introduction of new improved transport systems as well inventions in farming equipment raised the bar and allowed the farmers to produce more and ship it to better-selling locations. Of course, with good there always comes bad from the same inventions. Increasing their income also allowed them to buy the latest and greatest such as nitrogen-rich bat guano and potassium- and phosphorus-rich rock dusts that would help them produce more abundant yields. This combination of increased movement of goods in both directions and using newfangled machinery tremendously raised the demand for products that would fight off the increased diseases and pests that the new fertilizers brought with them. Science to the rescue … let’s use pesticides and fungicides.
By the early 1800s sulfur or a sulfur-lime combination appeared, a reasonably safe chemical for both the environment and the farmer. The late 1800s brought the next phase in copper sulfate which was even better than sulfur. It was a different story, though, for the first insecticides that came into gardening use in the mid- to late- 1860s. These chemicals were made from toxic compounds (poisons) that sickened or killed almost everything that ate or came into contact with them, including beneficial insects, pollinators, animals and humans.
Fortunately, these chemicals were very costly and had to be imported from Europe, so most farms in the U.S. and the foods they produced were “organic” through the 1920’s.
By the end of World War II, the chemical manufacturing industry no longer needed to make chemicals for weapons and turned the byproducts into other purpose use. One of them was nerve agents. I know, my thoughts exactly. But even though the concept of nerve agents was to kill by disrupting the normal activity of nerves, insects are just far enough removed from us humans and other animals that the chemicals could be used effectively against them. These nerve agents also had little immediate effect on humans at low doses. We still use them today, unfortunately in the form of carbamates and organophosphates. But as time bears out, some of these agents are not as benign as researchers and marketers would have us believe. Think DDT, which doesn’t show up for years or even generations. This is one of those times when the solution is worse than the problem.
Incidentally, many of the insects killed were not at all harmful, but the farmer was of the mindset, bolstered by marketing, that farms should be insect free.
Remember, without bees and other pollinators there will be no fruits.
The 1950s through 1970s brought us massive plant breeding programs to create great new varieties that increased production. This however, was a double-edged sword. It helped feed a rapidly growing population while reducing the need for so many farms, the result of which we are experiencing today with product versus demand, particularly healthy, fresh farm-grown, local produce.
The other problem with this massive breeding effort is that these high yield varieties require massive amounts of synthetic nitrogen fertilizers and pesticides to perform well, causing a vicious loop between farmer and the chemical dealers. The overuse of these chemicals had a detrimental effect on the soil.
But all was not lost as organic visionaries in the 1930s lurked in the background, considering these artificially created problems and pointed out, rightfully so, that loss of organic matter in the soil was the foundation of the problem. People like Sir Albert Howard, a U.K. researcher working in India, and J.I. Rodale (“Mr. Organic”) in the U.S. pointed out that farmers needed to return to the “old fashioned” practices of farming. The soil was being overused therefore becoming less capable of functioning. Farmers needed to start applying manure, growing cover crops and rotating crops if they wanted things to work. J.I. Rodale moved from New York City to rural Pennsylvania in the late 1930s so he could get more involved in experimenting with the “new” techniques of composting and organic farming. He was so moved with the idea that in 1947 he founded the Soil and Health Foundation, today known as the Rodale Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to growing the organic movement through rigorous research, farmer training and consumer education.
You might wonder why farming didn’t jump on the organic bandwagon with so much support from both sides of the big pond. Money, laziness and time are the answers. Manmade chemicals were cheap to buy, easy to use and produced fast results. Traditional methods used in organic farming were considered slow, messy, unscientific and “backward.”
Organic farming did pick up slowly though, as more people began to realize how manmade chemicals persisted in the environment for many years, while becoming more concentrated in the food chain that we put on our tables. The realization dawned that these chemicals, through constant build-up, sicken wildlife and humans.
As the years passed from the 1960s through the 1980s, more and more people became involved with organic gardening. By the 1990s the organic movement was quickly picking up the pace. Skip ahead to today and you can see how consumer demand, by way of where they spend their dollars, has spoken and in most grocery stores you will find more and more organic choices available. That is great news for a farmer wanting to sell “organically grown” produce, eggs and meats at a farmers’ market.
Most produce vendors at a farmers’ market, ours included, grow their crops using organic practices. That means by USDA specifications, farmers must use methods that “integrate cultural, biological, and mechanical practices that foster cycling of resources, promote ecological balance, and conserve biodiversity. Synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, irradiation, and genetic engineering may not be used.” To be able to label your product as organic, by USDA guidelines, means that the food or other agricultural product is certified to have been produced through approved methods.
Therein is the rub. To get certified costs money (anywhere from a few hundred to many thousands of dollars), constant inspections, maintaining records and a lot of extra time and paperwork. Basically, you can do all the requirements set forth to be organic in the practices you use in your farming, but you can’t claim to be organic unless you get certified.
Let me tell you that traditional (think organic) farming is a lot cheaper than buying all those expensive pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers. The tradeoff is that it requires more work to get it done.
All of the growers here at our Farmers’ Market use organic practices and just because they can’t use the label doesn’t mean that the produce isn’t organic. My hat is off to each and every one of them.
Today I would like to introduce you to Mark and Jessica of Horton’s Farm. Like most of the farms here at the market, the Horton farm is a family affair. Mark and Jessica get help from their daughter, Cierra, and their two sons, Hunter and Bryson.
The farm is just down yonder a way in Hereford. They practice organic farming like all the others. In fact, if you go to their webpage on “How We Grow” you’ll notice the first sentence says,” … growing natural chemical free food is our priority. We only use natural fertilizers and amendments such as compost, manure, bone meal, wood ash, and peat moss.”
The Horton Farm was planted about 10 years ago as a garden for the family and morphed into a farm. For the first seven years they maintained a roadside stand out of the back of a car at the corner of Ramsey and Moson roads. Advertising consisted of cardboard signs and they eventually moved to the market about three years ago. They pride themselves in growing all naturally with organic practices.
They grow summer and winter crops including onions; garlic; eggplant; tomatoes; a few varieties of squash; cucumbers; beets; turnips; radishes; lettuce; zucchini; spinach; bell peppers; a variety of other peppers like Anaheim, poblano and jalapeno; green beans; and a few herbs such as dill, thyme and oregano.
They also have arugula, tatsoi, red Russian kale, cauliflower, maybe okra if it works out and some winter squashes like butternut and Seville. Pumpkins are coming just in time for Halloween, too. Unfortunately, they have no fruits to share this year, hoping for next year. They also have fresh eggs.
Stop by and give them a shout out and pick up some farm-fresh “organic” produce. While you are at it, check out their website and Facebook page. http://www.hortonsfarm.net/
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets and Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can also be used at some of the vendors booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
