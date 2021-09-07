New products usually hit the world market with great fanfare. Some new introductions are stand-alone affairs when a developer wants to regale their new product, but some come in multiples at the same time. International Expositions or “World’s Fairs” as they are known, were always good places to release to the world a new-fangled product of some kind. These affairs were attended by exhibitors from around the world who jumped at the chance to enter the market to great fanfare. Not only would there be tremendous crowds for the unveiling, it would be seen by masses from around the world at the same time.
Since the mid-19th century, there have been more than 100 world’s fairs hosted by more than 20 countries throughout the world. Of these, 30% of them have been hosted in the U.S. beginning with New York’s “The Exhibition of the Arts & Industries of All Nations” in 1853-4. It opened on July 14, 1853, a Thursday of all days (I see a pattern here, think our Market Day), and closed, they say, on Oct. 30, 1854. The average cost of a ticket was 47 cents in 1853 and dropped to 44 cents in 1854. Only two new-fangled items were introduced to the public--Eli Otis’s new elevator and a new sewing machine. But it started a tradition of exhibiting new items for the world to see.
Now jumping ahead 11 American World’s Fairs to probably one of the most important ones--the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, “The Louisiana Purchase Exposition”--had given time for inventors and exhibitors to perfect the idea of introducing more new inventions to the masses at these events. The gates opened on April 30, 1904 and closed on Dec. 1, 1904 after a 185-day run attended by 19,694,855 people. There were 43 nations and 19 colonies participating and the cost of admission had only risen a few pennies since the first one to 50 cents.
Those summer and fall months in Missouri saw the introduction of a multiple of delicious culinary delights to the masses. Classic American fast food essentially appeared overnight in eastern Missouri. More new American foods were either invented or made popular at the 1904 World’s Fair than during any other single event in history. If the world’s fair had not happened, American foodways would be almost unrecognizable.
It is said that fairgoers were the first to enjoy puffed rice cereal, the ice cream cone, French’s mustard and the popularization of Dr. Pepper, cotton candy, the club sandwich, hot dogs, iced tea, hamburgers, peanut butter, Cracker Jacks and roller-coaster rides. Even the Agriculture Pavilion would take a nine-mile walk just to see it all.
Hot dogs (and, similarly, iced tea and hamburgers and maybe all of the food items) were likely made long before the fair — either by local immigrants or by others around the country or the world, but this was the first time they were mass-marketed to crowds of people at one time during the 1904 World’s Fair. Stories abound about some of the supposedly invented food items.
For instance, the hotdog. Anton Feuchtwanger, a concessionaire, gave out white gloves to hold his steamed sausages while patrons ate them. Unfortunately, so many patrons walked off with the gloves that he had to have his brother-in-law bake buns to hold the meat, voila, the hotdog.
Ernest Hamwi, a Syrian-born waffle concessionaire, noticed that the ice cream vendor next to him ran out of the small glass cups that he used for his ice cream, so Hamwi rolled up one of his thinner waffles and scooped in some ice cream, voila, the ice cream cone.
It was quite hot that summer, and many patrons were passing up on Richard Blechynden’s (the Tea Commissioner in the India Pavilion) cups of hot tea so, in desperation he poured the tea over ice. More than 30 years before the fair in 1868, a widely circulated newspaper ran an article about how “iced tea with lemon juice is said to be a popular and healthy drink.” It came with instructions on how to make it. It also appeared in numerous late-19th-century cookbooks.
As to the hamburger, it was said that Fletcher “Old Dave” Davis, a lunch counter operator from Athens, TX, came to the fair to introduce what he thought was a new invention he had of putting a patty of ground beef between two slices of bread. The local German-born St. Louis residents called it a “hamburger” after the German citizens of Hamburg, Germany who had a fondness for ground meat. Unfortunately, references to a hamburg steak had appeared in print before the Civil War and references to “hamburger” being served as a sandwich dated back to the 1880s, decades before the fair.
In all fairness we must remember this world’s fair happened in an era before mass communication and jet travel. Here in one location the wonders of the world were spotlighted. It is what people from around the world associated these foods with. In their minds, it was the first time for these items and therefore marked their beginnings.
Also, at that time American foodways were changing, and the fair can be remembered for capturing the new culture of eating in the modern world.
The 1904 World’s Fair is also the starting point for today’s discussion. Even though the big-ticket introduction, the one that made St. Louis the most famous American World’s Fair of all time was the ice cream cone, I want to talk about another of the new culinary delights introduced at that famous World’s Fair. If you have a sweet tooth pay close attention.
Now what if I were to mention “fairy dust, “you might conjure up a very small, even tiny creature with wings and pointed ears flitting through the air dropping dust particles everywhere they go. What if I mention “fairy floss,” what picture does that conjure in your mind?
I’ll give you a little help. In 1897, a dentist by the name of William Morrison teamed up with Nashville candy-maker John C. Wharton to invent an electrical machine. This contraption used centrifugal force to spin and melt sugar through small holes. The end result was called “Fairy Floss.” Though the machine was patented Jan. 31, 1899, Patent #618,428, the end product was not introduced to the masses until the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis five years later.
Dr. Morrison and his partner managed to sell 68,665 boxes of the Fairy Floss at 25 cents a box, half the cost of admission to the fair. When you consider that the average yearly wage at the time was between $200 and $400, they took in a fortune of $17,163.75. Using today’s dollars that amounted to $5.99 a box and they grossed $410,000. Interestingly, Dr. Morrison later went on to become the President of the Tennessee State Dental Association.
Around the same time, 1900, Thomas Patton was experimenting with caramelizing sugar. He built a gas-fired rotating plate to spin the sugar and formed threads of the sugar with a fork. He also patented his creation. Patton supposedly showcased his cotton candy-like treat at the Ringling Brothers Circus in 1900, but since the Ringling Brothers did not join up with Barnum and Bailey until several years later, in 1919, this may not be true.
The idea of spinning sugar actually started out many years earlier in Italy in the 1400s. It was then called “spun sugar,” a process where sugar was melted in a pan, then using a fork, made into strings of sugar over an upside-down bowl. The sugar dried and was served as a dessert. This was a laborious time-consuming process and wasn’t practical — especially not for mass production.
A few years later in 1921, along comes another dentist, Joseph Lascaux, who creates a similar type of machine that spins sugar he called “Cotton Candy.” Fairy Dust became Cotton Candy and the name stuck from then on.
By the 1950s cotton candy was a staple of the midway of every traveling carnival and small-town amusement park. Several companies marketed cotton candy machines, the largest of which was Gold Metal Products, which dubbed their machine the “Whirlwind” and sold all the accessories to make and market the treat.
It took 22 years for inventors to come up with an automatic cotton candy making machine, greatly speeding up the production process.
So, four people are credited with the creation of cotton candy: Dr. William Morrison, John C. Wharton, Thomas Patton, Josef Delarose Lascaux. Two of them were dentists, so remember that the next time a dentist tells you not to eat too many sweets, remind him that it took two dentists to create cotton candy.
Interesting that two dentists were credited with making a sugary substance frowned on by all the dentists I have ever met, but in actuality cotton candy has less sugar than some of the other things kids are often given. It only takes about 30 grams of sugar to make a typical serving size of cotton candy, which is about 9 grams less than a 12-ounce can of Coke. It has no fat, sodium or carbohydrates.
Just for a fun note: The longest cotton candy was created in July 2009 and measured 1,400 m. long—about the same length as 14 football fields! It took six hours to make the gigantic treat.
Again, the end of the circle comes around. Did you know that we have our own purveyor of cotton candy right here at the Market? Chris and Bombshell Sweets have been with us since February of this year.
Chris has been making cotton candy for two years. Not only does he have his own franchise of Bombshell Sweets in southern Arizona, he is part owner of the parent company Bombshell Sweets of Hayden, ID, that his friend since high school started a few years ago
The parent company’s footprint is mainly in the Pacific Northwest serving Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Utah. But the company is expanding at the moment and has new licensees in east central Indiana and Tennessee along with northern Arizona.
Bombshell Sweets is a gourmet cotton candy company looking to re-invent the cotton candy industry. Most cotton candy that you find, until recently, comes in three colors; pink, blue and yellow which are not really flavors as the midway vendors probably wanted something cheap and believed the flavor from the sugar itself was enough. The idea of adding flavors to the cotton candy is a relatively new concept.
Plain cotton candy is okay, but Chris and his friend believe otherwise. As Chris says, “cotton candy is a wasted resource.” It melts in your mouth, on the tip of your tongue, so why not make it something that not only kids but adults would like? Bring a great flavor right along with it. They now have over 50 different flavors that get rotated on a weekly or seasonal basis.
Their most popular selling flavor, by far, is Blue Sky, a blueberry lemonade flavor. The Huckleberry flavor varieties are also popular. They even have a Huckleberry Jalapeno Lemonade flavor for the more daring connoisseurs. The spicy Ghost Pepper Punch flavor is credited with launching the company. Their Signature Collection of flavors include the Blue Sky, the Huckleberry Lemonade, the Cherry Tootsie Pop and the flagship Ghost Pepper Punch.
Other collections include the “Coffee House” with Caramel Macchiato or the “Livations” with Champagne (currently sold out) or their “Seasonal & Unique” featuring Santa’s Beard and Black Licorice, the “Sweets” with Rootbeer and Bubblegum, the “Fruity” with such greats as “I’m Your Huckleberry” or “What-A-Melon,” and of course the “Spicy” collection featuring such flavors as “Fireball”, “Don’t Fear The Reaper” and “Mango Habanero”and the “Ghost Pepper Punch.”
The cotton candy is made with a specially-formulated cane sugar and is gluten-free, GMO-free, and nut-free. They do have a nut-flavored cotton candy that is made with artificial syrups that are nut-free, called Monkey Business, a banana hazelnut.
Research is ongoing to develop a sugar-free version. The normal resources either are not favorable enough, or burn before they liquify so they are turning to alternatives sources such as monk fruit. On the back burner is also a dye-free version for those who have an intolerance to certain dyes.
If you have a sweet tooth for cotton candy and a desire for not only a sugar-high but a sugar-high with your favorite flavor--stop by and say “Hi” to Chris and sample some of the best-tasting cotton candy this side of St. Louis.
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets & Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can also be used at some of the vendors booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
We are looking forward to seeing you all at this coming week’s Market. For more information on all our vendors and the products they will be bringing, please see this week’s Farmers’ Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Wildermuth