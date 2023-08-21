DOUGLAS — Cochise College is excited to meet former students, employees, and supporters at the Alumni & Friends Socialon Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Blueberry Cafe on 600 G Avenue in Douglas and promises to be a fun night to reconnect.
Whether you took just one class or several classes or completed a degree or certificate, join us at the Alumni & Friends Social. We would like to hear your stories and life updates. Former employees and supporters of the college are welcome.
"In the spring, we held an Alumni & Friends Social and had a great time meeting everyone," said Abe Villarreal, Douglas Campus Dean. "Our Alumni and friends of the college are a testament that Cochise College is not just a place of education; it's our community."
To involve more alums with the college's Alumni & Friends program, the college is asking alums and citizens who may have attended Cochise College to consider lending or donating Cochise College commencement programs from the following years: 1965/1966, 1968, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1989, 1991, 1992 and 1993.
If you have any of these graduation programs or memorabilia, please bring them to the social.
At the social, attendees will meet with Ashlee Gray, the new librarian and archivist. Gray will display a traveling exhibit of historical items and discuss how the college is working on archival projects to preserve the institution's history.
Door prizes and food will be available.
For more information about Cochise College's Alumni & Friends program, call (520) 515-5451 or visit www.cochise.edu/alumni.
