Cochise

Cochise College Librarian-Archivist, Ashlee Gray holds a few commencement programs at the Douglas Campus Library.

DOUGLAS — Cochise College is excited to meet former students, employees, and supporters at the Alumni & Friends Social on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Blueberry Cafe on 600 G Avenue in Douglas and promises to be a fun night to reconnect. 

Whether you took just one class or several classes or completed a degree or certificate, join us at the Alumni & Friends Social. We would like to hear your stories and life updates. Former employees and supporters of the college are welcome.

