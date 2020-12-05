The giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn, draw closer together each night for the first three weeks of December. They are heading for their closest conjunction since 1623! On Dec. 21, the two bright planets will be just 0.1 degrees apart. This is actually the closest visible pairing of the two in almost 800 years. The 1623 event occurred with the planets too close to the sun to be viewed, so we have to go all the way back to 1226 to find a similar spectacle in the night time sky.
Jupiter and Saturn start the month 2 degrees and 13 minutes apart and will comfortably fit within a binocular field of view. By Dec. 13, they will be close enough to be seen together in a telescope using a low power eyepiece. Each night their separation shrinks by about 6.5 arc minutes, and on the evening of Dec. 21, the two will look like a double planet. A slender crescent moon will augment the view of the two planets on Dec. 16 and 17.
Observers have only a small window to enjoy this month’s pairing since the two planets will be low in the southwestern sky at sunset. Sunset is at 5:29 on Dec. 21 and the planets will be about 16 degrees above the horizon when they first become visible in twilight. Jupiter will appear first since it is almost 10 times brighter than Saturn. You should be able to see it by about 5:07 or so. Saturn should be visible about five minutes later. The best view is predicted for around 5:38, and depending upon your horizon, you could have about a half hour to relish the event. Both planets and their brightest moons will all fit within the field of view of a moderate power eyepiece. While the disk of Saturn is only half the angular size of Jupiter, its magnificent ring system makes it appear similar in size.
Another rare event takes place in the southwestern sky on the afternoon of Dec. 12. A lunar crescent will occult a very brilliant, but tiny, Venus. The moon will be just 5% illuminated and may be difficult to locate without binoculars. Start about 2:15 p.m. to locate the moon. It will be about 16 degrees above the WSW horizon at an azimuth of approximately 236 on your compass. Venus should be visible as a bright dot in your binoculars just above and left of the moon. You can then watch the two draw together until Venus slips behind the moon’s limb about 2:31 p.m. It will re-emerge from behind the dark limb of the moon about an hour later, but will probably be too low in the sky, about 3 degrees above a perfect horizon, to observe from here.
Overnight on Dec. 13-14, if skies are clear, we will witness the best meteor shower of the year. The Geminids’ actual peak is centered around 6 p.m. local time on Dec 13, but the shower remains strong for as long as 10 hours. With the show coming at new moon and peaking in the early evening, conditions could hardly be more favorable for meteor watchers! The International Meteor Organization predicts a rate of up to 150 an hour from a dark sky.
Most casual meteor observers are often disappointed by meteor showers. A lot of us just step out of our brightly lit living rooms and spend 15 minutes craning our necks, see one, maybe two meteors and give up. The most important thing to realize about meteors is that most of them are pretty faint. You need to dark adapt to see them. That means devoting at least 20 minutes in the dark to allow your eyes time to adjust. You also need to adjust your expectations: published meteor rates refer to the whole sky under optimum conditions. One can only see a portion of the sky at a time and you probably don’t have a perfectly dark sky, so you should expect to see more like 50-75 an hour if you remain vigilant and attentive. Dress very warm and get comfortable on a lawn chair for best results. The radiant is highest around 2 a.m., but you should have a decent shot at success starting around 9 p.m. Meteors appear all over the sky, so it doesn’t matter how you face. It’s best just to position yourself for the least interference by artificial light.
And finally, if there is to be a telescope under the tree this year, don’t forget that you can contact your local astronomy club for help and advice by emailing info@hacastronomy.org. Here’s wishing you clear skies for all of the special events this month.