COCHISE COUNTY — With the U.S. Supreme Court’s pending action on the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade, questions arise from both sides about what the government’s role is when it comes to women’s reproductive choices, what the current law dictates in Arizona and how the circumstances will affect women in Cochise County.
The law
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1164 on March 30, which outlaws abortion after 15 weeks gestation. The law does not make any exceptions for cases of rape or incest, with the only exception made for medical emergencies as determined by the physician.
The law defines a medical emergency as “A condition that, on the basis of the physician’s good faith clinical judgment, so complicates the medical condition of a pregnant woman as to necessitate the immediate abortion of her pregnancy to avert her death or for which a delay will create serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.”
Any physician who violates the law is guilty of a Class 6 felony, which can lead to probation and a sentence of up to two years, according to section 13-702 of the Arizona Revised Statutes.
Women who receive the abortion after 15 weeks gestation “May not be prosecuted for conspiracy to commit any violation of this article,” according to the law.
If the U.S. Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade, Arizona already has an abortion law on the books that could go into effect.
Unless performing an abortion is necessary to save the women’s live, ARS 13-3603 states anyone who aids or administers an abortion by medication or instrument could be sentenced to two to five years in prison.
Situation at state level
“We have nine clinics in Arizona and the majority of them are housed in Phoenix, Maricopa County,” said Eloisa Lopez, executive director for Pro-Choice Arizona and Abortion Fund of Arizona. “There is one independent provider and one Planned Parenthood in the Tucson area, and then you have a smaller Planned Parenthood up in Flagstaff.”
According to a 2020 report published by the Arizona Department of Health Services, 17 facilities reported 13,273 abortions in 2020. DHS Public Information Officer Tom Herrmann said the 2021 abortion report won’t be available until September.
While SB 1164 prohibits a physician from performing an abortion after 15 weeks gestation, the DHS report stated 92% of all abortions in 2020 were performed at less than 14 weeks gestation.
Of the abortions performed in Arizona in 2020, 30.4% were on women age 20-24, 4,011 in total.
Between 2012 and 2020, the percentage of abortions performed has increased the most among Hispanic women, from 25.8% to 40.6%.
Among white women there was an increase from 14.5% in 2012 to 35.5% in 2020. Among Black women, the increase was from 0.88% in 2012 to 12.09% in 2020.
In 2019, 13,097 abortions were performed in the state, while in 2018 the total was 12,438. The number of providers who reported abortions dropped from 20 in 2018 to 17 in 2020.
Situation in Cochise County
According to Cochise County Health & Social Services Director Alicia Thompson, the county health department doesn’t provide abortion services.
This is in line with the major local medical providers in the county.
Dr. Edward J. Miller, chief medical officer for Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee, said in an email “Copper Queen Hospital does not have a Labor & Delivery unit. All available contraceptive methods are offered through our clinics such as birth control pills, morning-after pills, IUDs, Nexplanon, Nuva-Ring. The hospital provides laparoscopic sterilization but not elective abortion.”
Northern Cochise Community Hospital spokesperson Ainslee Wittig said the hospital doesn’t usually provide obstetrics services.
The Herald/Review contacted officials from Canyon Vista Medical Center, Benson Hospital and Genesis OBGYN Sierra Vista for comment but did not receive a response as of press time.
Lopez said there are no known clinics that offer abortion services in Cochise County and said women in the county would have to travel to Tucson to seek an abortion. She noted that the time of gestation determines how large the window of opportunity is.
“The clinics in Tucson are only offering services up about till 15 or 16 weeks gestation,” said Lopez. “And so, if you are seeking services beyond 16 weeks, you’re also going to have to travel to Phoenix. So, in Phoenix is where currently right now it is legal in Arizona to access abortion care up to 24 weeks gestation. So, if you are needing any services beyond 16, 15 weeks, you’re going to go into Phoenix.”
Public comments
The debate surrounding abortion is a far cry from neutral.
Arizona District 14 Rep. Lupe Diaz-R of Benson — one of the legislators who introduced and voted for SB 1164 — said a main reason to focus on abortion now is to protect “the sanctity of life.”
“We have to understand that life is a gift of God and value it as such,” said Diaz, who noted he’s served as a pastor for 34 years. “Even life in the womb, life in the womb is a life. It’s not only now — well with the legislation that came in, we were ahead of the ball game on Roe v. Wade possibly being overturned.”
He argues that SB 1164 didn’t go far enough.
“Abortion as described in the scripture as killing a life, and you know killing a life is called murder,” said Diaz. “And so, we were looking at that. So when I voted on that, I knew for me that it wasn’t going far enough, but at least it was a step in the right direction and I thought that was really needed in our state.”
The Herald/Review contacted Rep. Gail Griffin, R-14, Sen. David Gowan, R-14 (who introduced SB 1164 along with Diaz) and Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Dist. 15 (who sponsored SB 1164) and did not receive a response.
Others who align with the pro-life movement concur with Diaz.
“We would hope for even further restrictions because we would like to see and hope for and support any situation that we could prevent an abortion and save a life of an unborn child,” said Garrett Riley, executive director of Arizona Life Coalition.
What do folks on the other side of the issue say?
“This law, not only will it prevent any abortions beyond the 15 weeks, it does not even provide exception in cases of incest or in cases of rape,” said Sen. Rebecca Rios, D-27, the senate minority leader who voted against SB 1164. “It is pretty draconian. Many of us believe that this is an incredible government intrusion into a very private matter in a whole family’s life.”
The two concerns Rios has:
“One, that you are not even going to allow a woman who has been raped to make this critical decision for herself, you are not even going to allow — heaven forbid — a child, a person who has had incest committed against them be able to make this tremendous decision on their own.
“You are going to have a government mandated pregnancy — I mean that goes entirely against what I believe, and that is minimal government intrusion in people’s lives.”
No exceptions?
“When you make a decision to have an abortion, what you’re doing is really is making a decision to take a life,” said Diaz.”A lot of people call it a fetus. I call it a baby and it’s a human baby.
“And government creates laws so that people can live under and protect the innocent. That’s who I’m protecting is the innocent baby that’s in the mother’s womb. And we can’t make it an act of convenience. We just can’t do that.
“Rape and incest is a horrible crime and it should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. And no woman should go through that kind of experience. But we do live in a fallen world where people sin and sin damages humanity.”
Rios said members of her party did not get a clear answer as to why no exception was made for cases of rape or incest.
“The only place that they were willing to give was when you straight out, put in front of their face the fact that women could die if this did not include taking into consideration the health and safety of the mother,” she said. “You would literally have two deaths on your hands ...
“I think they would have just gotten too much pushback if they essentially said on top of everything else, we don’t care if you are raped, we don’t care if you’re incested, oh, and by the way, we don’t care if you die, that might have been a bridge to far. Luckily, they at least allowed that exception.”
Support from both sides
“We do support the — like, for example — pregnancy health centers, and they, of course, would be counseling and providing support to all pregnant women — especially with women in difficult cases which could include rape or incest cases, which are extremely rare,” said Riley. “But I’m sure that the pregnancy help centers that we support do encounter those very difficult situations.”
Diaz said, “One of the things that we have to understand though is that I have counseled women to go ahead and carry the baby full-term. There are several agencies that will go ahead and there’s several adoption agencies that will go ahead and take the baby, and then, be able to adopt it out ...
“It helps the woman, at least, not have the guilt of taking a life through her life, because there is a real, real deep guilt there.”
Lopez said the Abortion Fund of Arizona helps women with the financial and geographical barriers to getting access to abortion services, including expenses incurred traveling to clinics and hotel stays.
Post-Roe in Arizona
“In Arizona, 80% of our counties don’t have a clinic,” said Lopez. “Now, everyone is going to be forced to travel out of state ... It’s a public health crisis ... There’s going to be many people who aren’t going to be able to access care.
“This is going to increase maternal mortality rates, this is going to increase infant mortality rates. People are going to become extremely desperate and take measures into their own hands, whether that’s through safe methods or unsafe methods. People who do not want to remain pregnant will always find a way, whether it’s putting themselves at risk or not.”
“We believe that if Roe is overturned, there will be a significant increase in the demand for services,” said Riley. “And so, we’re trying to get out in front of that.”
He said there is a new initiative called The Care Portal for Life, consisting of a network of pregnancy-help centers and local churches.
So what’s next?
Arizonians may still be able to have access to abortion if a ballot initiative, the Arizona Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, gets on the November ballot.
“Whenever the leak — the U.S. Supreme Court — came out and we saw the writing on the wall that Roe v. Wade is going to be overturned, there was an uprising of people within the state of Arizona that wanted to do something now, what could we do now?” said Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom Treasurer Shasta McManus.
“Because in Arizona, we have laws on the books from 50 years ago, 60 years ago and further that limit a woman’s right to reproductive choice,” she said. “And knowing as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned that those laws are going to pop back alive like zombies — we call them zombie laws — that we were in some real trouble here in Arizona.”
The initiative would be an amendment to the Arizona Constitution that would establish the right to access abortion services in the state and would protect access to contraception, infertility care, prenatal care, sterilization, miscarriage care and postpartum care.
It also prevents the state government from restricting access to services and penalizing individuals for seeking services or those providing services.
In order to get the initiative on the ballot in November, 356,467 signatures are required to be submitted by July 7. McManus said they had more than 100,000 signatures collected as of May 31.
“I went just out with my friends and we collected 20 pages in just a matter of four hours,” said McManus. “That’s how scared and angry and energized people are about this initiative. It’s very important to them.
“Getting the number of signatures, that is not the hardest part: it’s the amount of time that we have to get them all in and collected. That’s the hard part. We are definitely running at a cheetah’s pace right now trying to get all of this done in the state.”
She said if the initiative isn’t placed on the ballot or passed by voters, low-income people and people of color are going to be hit the hardest when it comes to the restrictions placed on access to abortion services.
“If we get this amendment passed, it will supersede many of those zombie laws that I’m referring to that are on the books, and it will replace that with an amendment that says every individual has the right to consult with their doctor and make these reproductive decisions with their doctor,” McManus said.
Role of government
“The role of government is to be able to protect life,” said Diaz. “The Constitution says that we have the right to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,’ and number one is life ... The rest of that is either a choice of abortion, either a choice of trying to rid oneself of guilt or one of convenience, ‘I’m not ready for this.’ But you’re still dealing with life.”
“If it’s left up to the states, clearly we know what direction Arizona is going as long as Republicans stay in control,” said Rios. “If states are allowed to determine, then you may end up looking at situations where local nonprofits are assisting — again — with transportation into California or Nevada or New Mexico so that women can continue to have their reproductive rights upheld.”