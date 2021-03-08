BENSON — The murals of Benson artist Doug Quarles will be showcased on KGUN 9 at 6 p.m. March 15 when "Absolutely Arizona" airs.
Quarles was interviewed by KGUN 9 anchor Pat Parris on March 3 with Benson’s murals as the featured topic for Monday’s program. KGUN 9 was invited to Benson by the nonprofit Benson Clean and Beautiful, the organization that started the city's mural project in 2013 when Lisa Hill served as its president.
Artists Doug and Sharon Quarles relocated to Benson from Tucumcari, New Mexico, in 2013 and Doug was commissioned by Clean and Beautiful to paint the town with historic-themed murals as one of the organization's beautification projects.
Benson’s blank walls were transformed into artistic renditions of trains, miners, cattle drives, cowboys, local wildlife and the area’s landscapes.
“Pat Parris interviewed me and some of the Benson Clean and Beautiful members,” Quarles said. “He asked me about my history as an artist and how I got started in murals.”
He also asked Quarles about his painting style, and wanted to know who his favorite muralist is.
“I told him my favorite muralist is Michelangelo, the artist who created the ‘Last Judgement’ painting in the Sistine Chapel,” Quarles said.
The interview was conducted in front of the Benson Visitor Center where Quarles painted the center’s parking lot walls with images of trains that have rolled through Benson.
“Benson has been designated as a train town by Union Pacific railroad, so I thought the trains made a good backdrop for the interview,” said Quarles. “I hope that folks in Benson and other towns in Southern Arizona watch 'Absolutely Arizona' on Monday so they can see the murals and learn what Benson Clean and Beautiful has done to promote our town."