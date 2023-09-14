SIERRA VISTA — Rumors at Joyce Clark Middle School of threats to the safety of students on Wednesday led to investigation conducted by the Sierra Vista Police Department, which determined that there was never any credible threat.

In a mass text message sent out at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, Joyce Clark Middle School Principal Kathryn Wright told families of students that they could expect a heavier police presence at school the following day as a result of the possible danger, and provided some background on the situation “Today we were informed of a potential threat to the school made on social media by an individual who is not a student in our building,” read Wright's text message. “The threat was immediately referred to the Sierra Vista Police Department who investigated the matter and found no evidence of a credible threat.”

