SIERRA VISTA — Rumors at Joyce Clark Middle School of threats to the safety of students on Wednesday led to investigation conducted by the Sierra Vista Police Department, which determined that there was never any credible threat.
In a mass text message sent out at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, Joyce Clark Middle School Principal Kathryn Wright told families of students that they could expect a heavier police presence at school the following day as a result of the possible danger, and provided some background on the situation “Today we were informed of a potential threat to the school made on social media by an individual who is not a student in our building,” read Wright's text message. “The threat was immediately referred to the Sierra Vista Police Department who investigated the matter and found no evidence of a credible threat.”
Despite the investigation into the incident, the rumors and fear escalated as the situation continued.
“Due to an email referencing threats that the PD was investigating that were actually determined to be unsubstantiated, the students began circulating rumors which reached parents, causing one of the parents to call us saying that they received a text from their student that there was an active shooter at the school,” explained SVPD PIO Scott Borgstadt.
And at 10:53 a.m. on Thursday, Joyce Clark Middle School sent out the following message to families:
“This morning JCMS Administration issued a lockdown order after two reports were phoned into Sierra Vista Police of an active shooter on campus. Numerous police officers responded immediately, and after a thorough investigation, the police determined that this was a false alarm, based on rumors shared on social media. As stated in our previous communication, we were notified of a threat yesterday, and referred it immediately to the Sierra Vista Police Department, who investigated and found no credible threat. There will be a continued heightened police presence around Joyce Clark Middle School today. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we ensure the safety and security of our school for our students and staff.”
Borgstadt provided additional context, reiterating that there was never an actual threat at the middle school.
“This was all rumor and social media frenzy,” he said. “There was no actual threat at the school. I understand that the school was locked down for a short period of time while the PD investigated the situation, but that’s basically what happened.”
He likened the situation to a game of ‘telephone’, where one person in a circle whispers a message to the next until the message comes back altogether different than its original.
“By the time it’s gone through half a dozen people, it's completely changed,” he said. “People shouldn’t be spreading rumors, even as a joke. Because one person gets a hold of it and somebody adds something to it, and next thing you know you’ve got six cops responding to a school.”
The Herald/Review reached out to Joyce Clark Middle School about whether or not the rumors have impacted attendance, and are awaiting that information.
