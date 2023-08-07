ADOT wants preferences for road to new commercial port of entry

Arizona Departmenrt of Transportation asks for input on the three possible routes from U.S. Route 80 to the planned, new commercial port of entry just west of Douglas.

 ADOT provided

DOUGLAS — There is much to be done to ready a location for the new commercial port of entry just west of Douglas, but one thing on the 'to-do' list is underway already — building the road to and from the the new port to U.S. Route 80.

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has been tasked with connecting the new port of entry (POE) to the state’s highway system. ADOT staff, the county, Douglas, Stantec Consulting engineers and the Federal Highway Administration have developed three options for the proposed four-lane, all weather road.

