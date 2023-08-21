Lujan

DCS Director David Lujan at ceremonies last week to open a new shelter for children removed by the agency from their homes. (Capitol Media Services file photo by Howard Fischer)

PHOENIX — State officials have discovered a flaw in a system used by the Department of Child Safety that has let judges make decisions on removing children from homes without having all the information they needed.

And now Attorney General Kris Mayes is going to review more than 650 closed cases to see if any of the documents that were not disclosed would have changed the outcome.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?