Marcus Shaw, 34, of Las Vegas, was arrested by the Cochise County Sheriffs Department more than three hours after an SUV he was allegedly driving crashed into a wall on Highway 92 and St. Andrews. He has been booked into the Cochise County Jail. (CCSO Facebook Photo)
SIERRA VISTA — The Cochise County Sheriffs Office announced Wednesday night that it had apprehended and taken into custody the driver of a vehicle that crashed through a wall at the corner of Highway 92 and St. Andrews Drive that afternoon.
The Toyota SUV had sped away after a Deputy attempted to pull over the car on Highway 92 near Camino Segundo, for erratic driving. In fleeing, the vehicle reportedly reached speeds exceeding 100 mph before crashing through the wall protecting the homes at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club Estates from the highway.
Several occupants of the car fled the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office, while a female passenger who sustained some injuries remained inside the car. The Sierra Vista Police Department then took over the search and the U.S. Border Patrol joined in the search for the fleeing suspects.
“While searching the backyard of a residence, deputies observed a male subject jump the fence wearing all camouflage,” the Sheriffs Department said in a Facebook post. “At this time several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and assisted in the search. U.S. Border Patrol agents located one subject hiding in a truck bed at a near by a residence. Additionally a few moments later Sierra Vista Police Officers located the passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as US Citizen Darrin Lamar Simmons of Las Vegas, Nevada.”
Simmons was arrested for false reporting to law enforcement and was cited and released.
At 5:07 p.m., more than three hours after the crash, Sheriffs Deputies assisted USBP on a traffic stop in which they identified the alleged driver of the car, 34-year old Marcus Shaw, also of Las Vegas.
After being medically cleared, Shaw was booked into the Cochise County Jail on nine charges, the most severe being smuggling, a class 2 felony. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.
