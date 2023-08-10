Shaw arrest

Marcus Shaw, 34, of Las Vegas, was arrested by the Cochise County Sheriffs Department more than three hours after an SUV he was allegedly driving crashed into a wall on Highway 92 and St. Andrews. He has been booked into the Cochise County Jail. (CCSO Facebook Photo)

SIERRA VISTA — The Cochise County Sheriffs Office announced Wednesday night that it had apprehended and taken into custody the driver of a vehicle that crashed through a wall at the corner of Highway 92 and St. Andrews Drive that afternoon.

The Toyota SUV had sped away after a Deputy attempted to pull over the car on Highway 92 near Camino Segundo, for erratic driving. In fleeing, the vehicle reportedly reached speeds exceeding 100 mph before crashing through the wall protecting the homes at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club Estates from the highway. 

SVPD shaw

Surveillance video shows Marcus Shaw walking through backyards after he allegedly crashed an SUV carrying five passengers into a wall at Highway 92 and St. Andrews Drive. (Courtesy of SVPD)

