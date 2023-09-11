SIERRA VISTA — At 9 o’clock Monday morning, local charter schoo American Leadership Academyl began the school day with a remembrance September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. The ceremony featured visits from Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa as well as local Customs, Border Patrol representatives and first responders from New York who assisted at Ground Zero 22 years ago.
“Since 9/11, the actual 9/11 twenty-two years ago, we've kind of devoted ourselves to keeping the message alive,” said Loring Miller, who was the Director of Special Operations for both the Nassau and Suffolk County Police Reserves and Director of the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers Bureau at the time of attack. “There's nothing more important, especially with young people who weren't born yet. We try to be a little easy today because it's young kids, but we try to tell the story and keep it alive. To us it's just so important to keep that message alive. That's the big thing. And you know, we relive it a little every time we have an opportunity to talk about it. And it's painful. It's very painful.”
Ilene Miller, Loring’s wife and Lead Investigator for the Nassau County SPCA at the time, said the date should forever be commemorated.
“It’s a national day of mourning as far as we're concerned,” she said.
The couple said they moved to the Sierra Vista after seeing patriotism the city displayed following the attacks, and the high regard with which it treated military personnel and first responders.
McCaa, who deployed to Iraq after 9/11, addressed the gathered students, explaining his recollections of the events. “At that time I was a Captain in the U.S. Army when I saw the planes hit the tower,” he said. “We saw acts of incredible heroism — firefighters, police officers, first responders, and even ordinary citizens rushing to aid those in need.”
Col. Steven Smith, a Buena High School graduate and combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, spoke next. He also stressed to the crowd that in the midst of tragedy, there were acts of heroism all around.
“One thing they don't talk about very much about the 9/11 day was that the greatest maritime evacuation in the history of the world occurred on 9/11,” Smith said. “Coast Guard and Customs all made calls out to every single ship that was around the area. And more than 150 vessels crossed to Manhattan, lower Manhattan,and evacuated 500,000 people out of lower Manhattan to safety.”
Last to speak at the events were the Millers, who recounted how they participated in the rescue efforts. They both assisted the residents of New York who lived in the damaged buildings around the World Trade Center, helping them recover their pets and important items like medication, as well as finding and assisting in the apprehension of two men who were sharing information with the attackers.
“I found out that these two were definitely of value,” Loring Miller said. “Don’t think it can’t happen again.”
“On this solemn day, let us remember that the past we’re honoring, the past fallen we’re honoring,” McCaa said. “Thank you, and may we never forget.”
