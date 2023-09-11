Loring and Ilene Miller

Loring and Ilene Miller

 Mark Hays • Herald/Review

SIERRA VISTA —  At 9 o’clock Monday morning, local charter schoo American Leadership Academyl began the school day with a remembrance September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. The ceremony featured visits from Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa as well as local Customs, Border Patrol representatives and first responders from New York who assisted at Ground Zero 22 years ago.

“Since 9/11, the actual 9/11 twenty-two years ago, we've kind of devoted ourselves to keeping the message alive,”  said Loring Miller, who was the Director of Special Operations for both the Nassau and Suffolk County Police Reserves and Director of the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers Bureau at the time of attack. “There's nothing more important, especially with young people who weren't born yet. We try to be a little easy today because it's young kids, but we try to tell the story and keep it alive. To us it's just so important to keep that message alive. That's the big thing. And you know, we relive it a little every time we have an opportunity to talk about it. And it's painful. It's very painful.”

Sept. 11 ALA

First responders gathered at the American Leadership Academy Sept. 11 commemoration on Monday. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?