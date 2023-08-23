CBP Rescue

Tucson Air Branch air crews rescued a migrant in distress from an area near the Baboquivari Mountains in Southern Arizona on Aug 18.

 CBP

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations air crew rescued a 15-year-old Guatemalan boy trapped within a Southern Arizona mountain range Aug. 18.

Arizona Air Coordination Center received a 911 call from the Guatemalan male, which led the Tucson Air Branch to dispatch a UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew to locate the caller.

