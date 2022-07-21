BISBEE — Following a long-standing tradition of more than 27 years (though slightly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic), this year the Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum has designated the month of August to invite Bisbee residents to visit the museum free of charge.
The museum’s mission is Discover History: Explore Bisbee’s Past Today. And we invite you to do just that!
You can visit the museum’s exhibit “Digging In: Bisbee’s Mineral Heritage,” beautifully designed and brought to fruition by Smithsonian Exhibits staff. “Digging In” tells the story of copper mining from a distinctly Bisbee point of view. Don’t think that copper plays a big role in our everyday lives? Just think back on the last time the power went out!
A new component of the second floor exhibit is a STEM exhibit: “Minerals & Me.” This is a two-case mini exhibit annually highlighting a new mineral that we use every day but don’t pay much attention to. This year it’s fluorites.
Did you know that fluoride, recovered from fluorite, is in toothpaste? Did you know that one of fluorite’s elements, fluorine, can be a violent poison capable of eating through glass and metal, but fluorite itself is a harmless mineral? Did you know that fluoride is used in the manufacture of specialty glass, ceramics and enamelware? In fact, fluorite is used in the non-sticking cooking surface known as Teflon. Visit the museum and learn more.
The museum’s other primary exhibit is “Bisbee: Urban Outpost on the Frontier.” In its heyday as a mining metropolis, Bisbee was one of the largest of 126 large towns west of the Mississippi, a smelter of ethnicities. This is the story that “Urban Outpost” tells. The exhibit honors our history with an in-depth look at the depth — and heights— to which miners and settlers went to dynamite a community and a living out of solid rock.
August also offers Bisbee residents the chance to visit the museum store, complete with wonderful new merchandise, lots of copper and a wide selection of books.
Simply flash your driver’s license showing your residency, and come see the changes and experience the fun of discovering history at the Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum.
Located in the heart of Bisbee’s historic Arts and Culture District at No. 5 Copper Queen Plaza, the Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.