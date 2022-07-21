Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BISBEE — Following a long-standing tradition of more than 27 years (though slightly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic), this year the Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum has designated the month of August to invite Bisbee residents to visit the museum free of charge.

The museum’s mission is Discover History: Explore Bisbee’s Past Today. And we invite you to do just that!

Tags