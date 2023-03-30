DOUGLAS — Cochise College will hold an Alumni & Friends Spring Social, an event to bring together alumni, friends and college supporters, at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, at the Blueberry Cafe, 600 G Ave.

The Alumni & Friends Spring Social is an opportunity for alums and supporters to reunite with their alma mater and old classmates. Whether you took just one class or several classes or completed a Cochise College degree or certificate, the college wants to hear your stories and life updates. Former employees and supporters of the college are also welcome.

