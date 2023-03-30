DOUGLAS — Cochise College will hold an Alumni & Friends Spring Social, an event to bring together alumni, friends and college supporters, at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, at the Blueberry Cafe, 600 G Ave.
The Alumni & Friends Spring Social is an opportunity for alums and supporters to reunite with their alma mater and old classmates. Whether you took just one class or several classes or completed a Cochise College degree or certificate, the college wants to hear your stories and life updates. Former employees and supporters of the college are also welcome.
Light refreshments and door prizes will be available for all attendees. The Alumni & Friends Spring Social is a perfect opportunity to connect, network and share experiences with alumni, supporters and former employees.
“We are thrilled to host the spring social and bring together our alumni community,” said Abe Villarreal, Douglas Campus dean. “It’s a great way to reconnect and share experiences with one another.”
For information about Cochise College’s Alumni & Friends program call 520-515-5451 or visit www.cochise.edu/alumni.
