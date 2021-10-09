If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
CHANDLER — The Herald/Review staff won several awards in the Arizona Newspapers Association's annual Better Newspapers Contest announced Saturday at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino.
Leading the list was photographer Mark Levy, who took three awards in the non-daiies circulation 3,500–10,000 category.
Levy won first place for Best Feature Photo Layout or Story Idea for "In unity we have power,' and second place in the same category for "COVID survivor has new perspective on life."
Levy took third place in Best News Photograph for "Clashing Protests."
The paper took third-place awards in Best Use of Photography and Community Service/Journalistic Achievement.
The H/R also had a third place in Best Sustained Coverage or Series for staff education coverage.
Alexis Ramanjulu's "COVID survivor has new perspective on life" won second place for Best News Story and Bruce Whetten and Jenica Lawson took third place in Best Multimedia Storytelling for "Best of Preps Star Diego Alan Ochoa."
Dana Cole's "Family of seven loses everything" took third in Best Online Coverage of Breaking News.
The Arizona Daily Star and the Navajo Times won top honors in the annual contest.
The Star in Tucson earned Arizona Newspaper of the Year in the daily category. One of its journalists, Tim Steller, was named the 2021 Journalist of the Year for his work covering the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Navajo Times based in Window Rock won for Newspaper of the Year in the non-daily category. The Times' Krista Allen earned Journalist of the Year for non-dailies for her coverage of the coronavirus on the Navajo Nation.
Arizona Republic reporters Rob O'Dell and Richard Ruelas received the daily newspaper award for Story of the Year for their series, "The Patriots," that shed light on a much-seen but little-understood movement in Arizona.
Michele Nelson of the Payson Roundup won in the non-daily category for her series, “mobile home park evictions.”
Kelly Presnell of the Arizona Daily Star won a fourth consecutive award as ANA Photographer of the Year. Arianna Grainey of the Scottsdale Independent won in the non-daily category for the second year in a row.