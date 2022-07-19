SIERRA VISTA — The deadline is quickly approaching to nominate a veteran for the Veterans Wall at Canyon Vista Medical Center.
The wall recognizes veterans who call or have called Cochise County home and have had a significant contribution to the community. Deadline for submissions is Monday, Aug. 1. Nomination forms can be found online at CanyonVistaMedicalCenter.com/veterans-wall or in person at the Legacy Foundation.
The Veterans Wall was created when the new hospital was built to honor the veterans community we have here in Sierra Vista and throughout Cochise County. CVMC and the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona recognizes those former or current residents of Cochise County that not only served out country in the armed forces, but also continued to serve Cochise County after their military career.
Beginning in 2015, 12 veterans have been recognized each year for having made a lasting impact on the community and those who call it home. These veterans continued their military value of selfless service long after hanging up the uniform.
It's a privilege for CVMC to be able to recognize and honor local veterans for the contributions they make. Come view the Veterans Wall to see who has been honored over the past seven years. Across from the wall you will see a copper American flag and two statues that pay tribute to the Buffalo Soldiers. The Veterans Wall is located just past the concierge desk, along the gift shop wall.
The 2022 Veterans Wall ceremony will be held in person once again. This year’s ceremony will take place Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. inside the hospital. We will recognize the class of 2021 and announce the class of 2022. This event is open to the entire community.