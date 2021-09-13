VFW Post 9972 will host a steak fry dinner Friday, Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at 549 Veterans Dr., Sierra Vista.

Dinner will be an 8-oz steak with onions & mushrooms, baked potato, corn, western beans, dinner roll and salad for $13 per plate. There will also be live entertainment from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m.

The dinner is open to all members, their guests and active-duty members.

 

 

 

WHERE:VFW Post 9972, 458-9972

 

 

 

L

Open to all members, their guest, & active-duty service members

Tags