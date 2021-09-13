VFW to host steak dinner Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. VFW Post 9972 will host a steak fry dinner Friday, Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at 549 Veterans Dr., Sierra Vista.Dinner will be an 8-oz steak with onions & mushrooms, baked potato, corn, western beans, dinner roll and salad for $13 per plate. There will also be live entertainment from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m.The dinner is open to all members, their guests and active-duty members. WHERE:VFW Post 9972, 458-9972 LOpen to all members, their guest, & active-duty service members What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dinner Steak Food Gastronomy Fry Salad Bean Vfw Post Onion