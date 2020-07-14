Wedding Date: July 11, 2020
Location: Pima, Arizona
Officiant's name and title: Pastor Rob Wagner, Scottsdale
Bride was given in marriage by: Francisco and Annette Segovia, parents
Bride's name: Abbigail Segovia
She was homeschooled and attended Cochise College in Douglas, AZ and then transferred to Eastern Arizona College and earned an associate's degree along with her cosmetology license in 2016. She works as a cosmetologist and specializes as a lash artist in Safford.
Groom: Matthew Hayes
City: Pima
Groom's education: He graduated from Gila Preparatory Academy in 2010 and attended Western New Mexico University and earned a bachelor's degree in Forest and Wildlife Management in 2016.
Groom's employment: He is a Game and Fish Wildlife Manager
Groom's parents: George and Cathy Hayes
Name and city of Maid/Matron of Honor: Arabella Segovia, sister of the bride, Safford
Bridesmaids and cities: Adelina Segovia, sister of the bride; Alaina Segovia, sister of the bride. Both reside in Safford
Flower girl(s) and cities: Anna Lucia Segovia, sister of the bride, Safford; Lillian Gordon, niece of the bride, Tucson
Ring Bearer(s) and Cities: Lennon Segovia, brother of the bride; Leland Segovia, brother of the brid. Both from Safford
Name and city of Best Man: Jacob Gonzales, nephew of the groom, Pima
Groomsmen and cities: Lucas Segovia, brother of the bride; Levi Segovia, brother of the bride. Both from Safford
Ushers and cities: Liam Segovia, brother of the bride, from Las Cruces, NM
Reception location: Private residence in Pima
Music / Entertainment provided by Matt Corona
Destination of wedding trip: Phoenix