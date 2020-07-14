Abbigail Segovia and Matthew Hayes

Matthew Hayes and Abbigail Segovia

Wedding Date: July 11, 2020

Location: Pima, Arizona

Officiant's name and title: Pastor Rob Wagner, Scottsdale

Bride was given in marriage by: Francisco and Annette Segovia, parents

Bride's name: Abbigail Segovia

She was homeschooled and attended Cochise College in Douglas, AZ and then transferred to Eastern Arizona College and earned an associate's degree along with her cosmetology license in 2016. She works as a cosmetologist and specializes as a lash artist in Safford.

Groom: Matthew Hayes

City: Pima

Groom's education: He graduated from Gila Preparatory Academy in 2010 and attended Western New Mexico University and earned a bachelor's degree in Forest and Wildlife Management in 2016.

Groom's employment: He is a Game and Fish Wildlife Manager

Groom's parents: George and Cathy Hayes

Name and city of Maid/Matron of Honor: Arabella Segovia, sister of the bride, Safford

Bridesmaids and cities: Adelina Segovia, sister of the bride; Alaina Segovia, sister of the bride. Both reside in Safford

Flower girl(s) and cities: Anna Lucia Segovia, sister of the bride, Safford; Lillian Gordon, niece of the bride, Tucson

Ring Bearer(s) and Cities: Lennon Segovia, brother of the bride; Leland Segovia, brother of the brid. Both from Safford

Name and city of Best Man: Jacob Gonzales, nephew of the groom, Pima

Groomsmen and cities: Lucas Segovia, brother of the bride; Levi Segovia, brother of the bride. Both from Safford

Ushers and cities: Liam Segovia, brother of the bride, from Las Cruces, NM

Reception location: Private residence in Pima

Music / Entertainment provided by Matt Corona

Destination of wedding trip: Phoenix

Tags

Load comments