PHOENIX — A federal appeals court is questioning whether a Scottsdale police officer violated the civil rights of the owner of a restaurant when he essentially arrested him twice for the same alleged violation of one of former Gov. Doug Ducey's COVID executive orders.

And the outcome of the case could be determined, at least in part, on whether it's illegal to curse at police officers.

