PHOENIX — The Arizona Democratic Party wants to force recorders in the state's two largest counties to give them real-time access to a list of voters whose signatures on early ballot envelopes does not match what's on file or who forgot to sign the ballot.
In separate lawsuits filed in Maricopa and Pima superior courts, attorneys for the party contend that the information is public. They are arguing to judges that they need it immediately to contact those voters — or at least the ones that are registered as Democrats — to make the fixes to get their choices tallied.
"If ADP is not provided the records it has requested, it will be unable to assist these eligible voters, including its members and constituents, in making sure that their ballots count in the November 2020 election,'' attorney John Gray wrote for the party. That, he said, will end up "frustrating its mission and also directly harming its members and constituents whose right to vote will be denied.''
But Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes and F. Ann Rodriguez, his Pima County counterpart, want the judges to reject the request.
Part of it, said Fontes, is strictly practical.
"It would cost us, literally, hundreds and hundreds of man-hours of work to actually create a real-time list and distribute it and monitor it the way that they're asking for,'' he said.
More problematic, said Fontes, is the potential for problems.
He said the essence of the claim is the information is public record. That, Fontes said, would mean it would have to be provided to anyone who asks.
"If I give them this information, then everybody else gets to have this information,'' he said, all of which would be available while voting is still going on. "And now you have chaos.''
Rodriguez said she has similar concerns.
"It confuses the voter,'' she said. "We want the voter to answer to us so we can process their ballot.''
There's the chance of mischief.
"The way politics is played, I wouldn't put it past either one of them to target the opposite (party) and say, 'Don't worry, you don't have to call, your ballot's been resolved,' '' Rodriguez said.'
"We want the voters to respond to our calls, not talking to you,'' she explained about outsiders, including parties.
"And they they get confused and not call us,'' Rodriguez continued. "And then we can't move their ballot forward'' and the vote goes uncounted.
Late Wednesday Zach Henry, spokesman for the Arizona Republican Party, said it, too, will be requesting the same records. Henry said the state GOP is as interested in getting as many ballots from registered Republicans counted as possible, just as he said the Democrats are trying to do.
The decision to fight the lawsuits, both said, is not political. Both are Democrats.
But they said what the party wants is unnecessary.
"We've been doing it since early voting started,'' Fontes said about contacting voters if the signatures on the envelope do not match what's on file.
"That's why we ask folks to put their phone number on there so we can have the quickest, easiest way to contact the voter to verify their identity and ensure that their ballot gets cast,'' he said. "That's our goal.''
Even if a voter forgets to sign a ballot — and forgets the phone number — Fontes said there still is outreach.
"We have records that go back years,'' he said. "We have many ways to reach out.''
Fontes said voters "deserve a good, solid line of communication from the Election Department or the Recorder's Office specifically about an official question about their ballot.''
Fontes said he was not suggesting there is something nefarious in the request.
"I think that the Democratic Party is well intentioned,'' he said. "But I don't think it's an appropriate request at this time.''
He said it would be appropriate after Election Day when people have five business days — through Nov. 10 — to "cure'' problems with the signatures on their ballots.
"That's when it's appropriate to get them to help us — by 'them,' I mean the parties — to help us contact voters,'' he said.
"Now, all of the votes that are going to be cast have been cast,'' Fontes said. "And it's just a matter of administering the mismatched signatures.''
That offer to provide the list beginning Nov. 4 did not satisfy the Democrats. Part of the problem is practical.
Gray pointed out that while ballots with mismatched signatures can be "cured'' after the election, that's not the case with missing signatures. They have to be fixed by 7 p.m. on Election Day, with no post-election grace period.
An offer for post-election data, he said, "effectively renders ADP's request futile.''
From a strictly legal standpoint, Gray said the recorders have an obligation under the state's Public Records Law to respond "promptly'' to the request. That, he said, should have started by no later than Oct. 16.
He said there is no intent to mislead anyone.
"Specifically, volunteers from ADP call voters, clearly identify themselves, ask if the voter has already been made aware of the need to cure a deficiency, and then provide information on steps the voter can take to cure the deficiency,'' Gray wrote in his legal filings. "Volunteers work carefully to provide accurate information to voters about how they can cure their ballots.''
The issue apparently is limited to just these two counties. Testimony presented earlier this week in Maricopa County Superior Court in the case against Fontes was that recorders in the other 13 counties have agreed to furnish the information.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott McCoy has taken the claim against Fontes under advisement. Pima County Superior Court Judge Catherine Woods was set to hear the case against Rodriguez on Thursday.