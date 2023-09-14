Snail

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed the Quitobaquito Springs pond area at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument be listed as a critical habitat for the Quitobaquito tryonia snail, found only in Arizona. (Photo by Craig Stocks)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing that a snail found only in Arizona be listed as an endangered species after effects of drought and border wall construction have reduced populations.

The Quitobaquito tryonia, native to the state, is a freshwater snail that lives in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, over 100 miles west of Tucson.

