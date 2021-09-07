An art gala event featuring an art sale and a silent auction will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Tandem Lounge at the Windemere Hotel.

Admission is $10 per person. There will be hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and piano music. Tickets can be purchased at Dillards, Windemere and We Frame It.

