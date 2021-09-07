Art gala set for Sept. 10 Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. An art gala event featuring an art sale and a silent auction will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Tandem Lounge at the Windemere Hotel.Admission is $10 per person. There will be hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and piano music. Tickets can be purchased at Dillards, Windemere and We Frame It. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Art Gala Touristic Facilities Windemere Hotel Cash Bar Sale Ticket Oeuvre