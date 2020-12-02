Dear M & M: Is a return to shareholder the maximum value on their investment a valid goal of business today? – John
Dear John: Actually, when Milton Friedman came up with the following statement, “There is one and only one social responsibility of business — to use its resources and engage in activities designed to increase its profits so long as it stays within the rules of the game, which is to say, engages in open and free competition without deception or fraud” most companies followed that path.
In today’s world I would disagree entirely with that statement. We need to rethink they way we determine how we run our companies and realign our priorities.
Yes, a business needs to make a profit to stay in business. You can’t continually run a business and loose money year after year. However, is laying off part of the workforce to increase bottom line profits 1% a good idea? Profit maximization will cause problems down the road. How loyal do you think the employees who are left after the layoff are going to remain?
Businesses can solve world problems. What’s wrong with making a better place or having a service or product that adds value to someone’s daily life? Profit maximization isn’t the path a business should take going forward.
Stakeholder theory arguing the investors, suppliers, employees or the customer comes first is the old way of thinking.
Is it OK to sell products or information like tobacco, coal or what your shopping habits are if it is harming your health, damaging the environment or sharing information you don’t want shared about you?
How happy would you be doing business with a company maximizing profits doing what is legal, but morally broken? We need to create value and then profits and money will come.
I believe the passion your employees or customers have in their buy-in toward your purpose will contribute more to the outcome monetarily than your think.