Dear M&M: Like every business I am looking to generate more sales. Any ideas on what I should do? – Dan
Dear Dan: You are doing to most important first thing right now. It is sitting back and taking a good look at your options and what you can do. It’s even OK to ask other people.
This isn’t a lower-your-price thing hoping more people will buy based on pricing considerations. If lowering your prices is your strategy, make certain you understand how many more you need to sell at this lower price to make the same income. Then determine if lowering the price is a good plan.
At the other end of the pricing game is increasing prices. Can you generate more income selling at a higher price by offering service after the sale, instillation, warranty or other features or benefits currently not offered as part of the total selling price? Is a second or third location a way to generate more sales? Maybe it’s selling a whole new product line having nothing to do with products or services you currently are selling?
Are you relying solely on local businesses and individuals for sales? Expanding sales beyond current geographical boundaries can be a targeted reach to do more business. Your pool of potential clients just got bigger with this geographic expansion bringing more consumers that can be potentially become customers.
Think big. The United States is only 5% of the total world population. Does the other 95% of the world want your stuff too? Let’s start thinking about streams of income (different ways to get money coming in doing different things) and start thinking about channels of distributions (alternative locations or sources to have income flow).
Walmart is a good example of multiple streams of income. They sell shoes, furniture, frozen food, cakes, clothing, prescriptions, paint, sporting equipment, toys, plants, etc. … What else can you possibly sell?
Next we all should look at the various channels our business has to sell in. Are we selling online, as a wholesaler, in a catalog, on consignment at a trade show?
The first step is to research feasibility doing all of the above. Do some market research to include competitive analysis, capacity and cost to do this new business. If you can’t make more money doing whatever it is you decided to do to generate more sales, why bother?