Dear M & M: Explain value statements and why my company should even have one? – Donna
Dear Donna: A value statement should tell what your company stands for. What do you believe? Some call it the heart of the company.
Where do you stand? It is as important for your customers as it is for your employees so they know what to expect. Sometime people get confused on mission, vision and value statements.
Here is a recap. Value statement — what’s important to your company, what it prioritizes and how it conducts itself. Mission statement — why your company exists, usually by saying what it aims to do in the short term. Vision statement — a long-term view of what the company wants to achieve.
A good rule is it try and keep your value statement simple and short. Another good rule is to post it in the workplace and in your marketing so people can see it.
The final rule is to mean it and do it. I always liked the value statement of “Continuous Improvement.” What is wrong with just, “Being Nice?” Company values are directly tied to the success of any business.
Time should be spent on developing a set of values for your organization. What culture do you want portrayed in your company? Take some time today. Go look at what you have. If you don’t have some core values already today is the best day to start on some.
I like the value statement of Warby Parkers, an online retailer of prescription glasses: “Create an environment where employees can think big, have fun and do good.”