B troop

FORT HUACHUCA — The troopers of B Troop, 4th U.S. Cavalry Regiment (Memorial) slow things down from their normal pistol charge pace 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, on Brown Parade Field to battle it out for bragging rights in a series of cavalry events designed to test their mettle and that of their mounts.

The competition begins with opening remarks at 10 a.m., and the Level One jump course starts immediately after.

