FORT HUACHUCA — The troopers of B Troop, 4th U.S. Cavalry Regiment (Memorial) slow things down from their normal pistol charge pace Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. on Brown Parade Field to battle it out for bragging rights in a series of cavalry events designed to test their mettle and that of their mounts.
The competition begins with opening remarks at 10 a.m., and the Level One jump course starts immediately after.
A special Little Trooper competition for children takes place during the intermission. They’ll be able to navigate a jump course with a stick pony. Budding troopers may bring their favorite mount or choose one from our herd.
There is no cost to attend the event and it’s open to those who have access to Fort Huachuca.
B Troop is a U.S. Army mounted ceremonial unit whose mission is to promote the heritage and traditions of the U.S. Army in the Southwest during the period of the Indian Wars and support recruiting, community relations, and official/nonofficial ceremonial functions. Through appearances at social, cultural and other activities, B Troop advances the interests of the U.S. Army, military horsemanship of the 1880s, and the history of Fort Huachuca.
The unit is officially established by regulation and funded by the Army. The unit has a zero-manpower authorization and relies on volunteers to fill its ranks. Members are drawn from active duty, reserve and retired military personnel, Department of Defense civilians employed at Fort Huachuca, and military family members ages 18 and older. Members of the unit are uniformed, equipped and armed in accordance with U.S. Cavalry standards of the 1880s. A Ladies Auxiliary supports B Troop, primarily by participating in parades riding sidesaddle and wearing period-authentic clothing, and may assist with horse care and training.
An artillery section known as K Battery also supports B Troop. These members do not ride, but operate the Troop’s 1840 mountain howitzer at ceremonies and public events.
