Looking southeast in the evening sky this September, the first points of light to meet your eye will be the giant planets Saturn and Jupiter. At 0.4 and -2.8 magnitude, the pair are out-shined only by brilliant Venus, low in the western sky. Venus will sink below the horizon rather early, leaving Saturn and Jupiter to rule the night unchallenged until the moon arrives on the scene near mid-month.
The pair of planets are unquestionably at their best this month. Saturn’s rings are tilted 19 degrees to our line of sight, and we see their northern face. The largest dark gap in the rings, the Cassini Division, is obvious when seeing conditions are good. The planet’s disk is subtly colored with pastel bands. As many as seven of Saturn’s many moons are visible in backyard telescopes. Titan, the brightest moon, is visible in a 90mm scope.
Jupiter is by far the most colorful and detailed planet. Two dark equatorial belts dominate a 48” wide disk. The intricate details in these bands, their ragged edges and white ovals, make Jupiter’s rapid rotation quite easy to detect. The famous Great Red Spot crosses the face of the disk about every 10 hours. The four bright Galilean moons, with their constantly changing positions, are an added bonus. They are visible in binoculars.
However, the September sky is a great time to go deeper and a perfect time to visit two of my favorite telescope targets. Both are planetary nebulae and both carry Messier designations.
Planetary nebulae are dying stars. When stars about the size of our sun reach the end of their life cycles, they undergo a series of evolutionary changes. The outer layers of the star are driven off to form an enormous cloud of gas and dust around the remaining stellar core. That exposed central star is incredibly hot, and its energy ionizes the surrounding cloud causing it to glow. The dynamics of the system often result in their exhibiting weird and wonderful shapes.
Of the more than a hundred planetary nebulae visible in backyard telescopes, two of the most famous are best placed on September evenings. The first one, is the very first planetary nebula ever discovered. The “Dumbbell Nebula” was discovered by Charles Messier in 1764. Messier was primarily interested in comets and he is most famous for compiling a catalog of nebulous objects that might be mistaken for comets. The Dumbbell is the 27th object in his catalog and is therefore known as Messier 27 or just M27.
Another name for M27 is the “Apple Core Nebula,” and that name probably more accurately evokes its bi-polar shape. In the telescope, M27 shows two opposing triangular halves meeting at a very pinched waist. Author Kenneth Glyn Jones describes M27 as “undoubtedly the finest planetary nebula in the whole heavens” and many observers agree. On September evenings, M27 is high overhead within the Summer Triangle. It lies 3 degrees north of the star gamma Sagittae, which is the “point” of the arrow shape formed by the constellation Sagitta.
The Ring Nebula is perhaps the most famous planetary of all. This beautiful, bright, annular object is Messier 57. It is located just 7 degrees from the bright star Vega in the constellation Lyra. M57 lies midway between the two stars that make the base of the lyre or harp (beta and gamma Lyrae).
Jupiter, Saturn, the Dumbbell, and the Ring will all be targets at the September Public Night at the Patterson Observatory on Thursday, Sept. 9. Space is limited for this free observing event, so guests are required to register at https://www.universitysouthfoundation.com/patterson-observatory
The Patterson Observatory is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club. The observatory is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista at 1140 N. Colombo Ave.
The Patterson Observatory will also be the centerpiece for the University South Foundation’s Dine Under the Stars scholarship fundraiser on Saturday Oct. 2. This year’s event is themed: “Reach for the Stars” and will include dinner by Texas Roadhouse with appetizers from Indochine Family Restaurant and dessert by Bobke’s for lunch.
There will be live music by Desert Fever, entertainment by Alma Dolores Dance Studio and performances by Miss Sierra Vista and Miss Teen Sierra Vista. The event will be emceed by Sheriff Mark Dannels and Cherry Creek Radio’s Grady Butler and includes a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and more. Proceeds provide scholarships for UA students attending classes at the Sierra Vista and Douglas campuses. Tickets are $50 adult, $25 student and $15 for children under 10 and are available at Dillard’s, the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce, the University South Foundation office and online at https://www.universitysouthfoundation.com/dineunderthestars
Submitted by Ted Forte